Matric prelims underway

Yesterday saw the release of a report by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), in collaboration with Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and Corruption Watch, titled “Costly Protection: Corruption in South Africa’s Asylum System.” The report tracks changes in corruption in the asylum system over the last five years, as well as instances of corruption alleged to occur in and around the Refugee Reception Offices (RROs). Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Ncube, acting deputy director at Lawyers for Human Rights , as well as manager for their Strategic Litigation Programme.

