Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

Latest Local
Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa gives details of a widely expected easing of lockdown regulations in a live address to the nation. 16 September 2020 7:51 PM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UK’s Covid-19 business interruption ruling gives SA policyholders hope Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) believes the UK's High Court ruling may be a positive sign for SA claimants battling to get insurers... 16 September 2020 6:07 PM
EFF's Ndlozi apologises for 'irresponsible' tweet defending harassment of journo EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has apologised for the comments he made about the harassment of eNCA journalist Nobesuthu Hejana. 16 September 2020 5:04 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown rules at 7pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Wednesday night amid growing speculation that the country will soon move to l... 16 September 2020 12:23 PM
[WATCH LIVE at 12 noon] CoCT hosts stakeholder meeting on baboon management The relocation of Kataza the baboon from Slangkop to Tokai has caused much outcry from all sides. 16 September 2020 11:25 AM
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
Fire season: Save the 'stompie hotline' on your phone – Cape Town needs you! Call 021 424 7715 (24 hours per day) if you witness someone tossing a lit cigarette butt, and have the following info at hand. 16 September 2020 9:19 AM
Cape Town CBD skyscrapers: 'We’ll see more of them converted into flats' Cape Town's swanky city centre may soon have far more people living in it, says David Seinker, CEO at The Business Exchange. 15 September 2020 3:13 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Dr Ross Tucker outlines Caster Semenya's options after Swiss court judgment Renowned sports scientist says she can run the 200m which is not covered in the policy preventing her from running. 11 September 2020 12:13 PM
We need equity investor without compromising rugby - WPRFU chair Ebrahim Rasool Former Western Cape Premier and SA ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, is the newly appointed chairman of the Western Province R... 7 September 2020 3:11 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
Film ‘Address Unknown’ tells story of friendship and District Six displacement A short fictional film based on the forced removals in District Six is currently the most-watched film at the virtual Durban Inter... 14 September 2020 5:14 PM
Do Facebook's new live music rules mean an end to videos by bands and musos? During lockdown for many musos, their only income came from livestreaming performances on platforms such as Facebook. What now? 14 September 2020 10:13 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Life on Venus? Here's what you need to know about the latest discovery 'It's life John, but not as we know it!' Astronomer Kechil Kirkham tells John Maytham about possible signs of life on Venus. 15 September 2020 4:55 PM
Analysts: Iranian 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks unlikely US expert Brooks Spector speculates US intel may have picked up informal chatter, but is unlikely to be a formal Iranian plot. 15 September 2020 12:18 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
NSPCA inspectors witness 'abhorrent cruelty' during loading of sheep on ship The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) says it has observed the cruel handling of 50,000 sheep destined for the Middle East, direct... 2 September 2020 4:26 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court There or not – you are legally responsible if your pet injures another, says personal injury lawyer Henry Shields. 16 September 2020 12:17 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim

16 September 2020 12:57 PM

The Social Dilemma is currently trending at the top on Netflix South Africa, and highlights some of the pitfalls of living in a world which is so heavily focused on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Socially Acceptable.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Longer with Lester : Episode 1 (Leon Bosch)

16 September 2020 3:18 PM

Double bassist Leon Bosch reflects on being musically recognised in SA.

Prepare yourself for bug invasion

16 September 2020 1:03 PM

Cockroaches are once again emerging as the seasons change while ants are also making their presence known. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sebastian Seelig of Pest Free SA on why they appear to be in greater numbers this time around.

Sex Worker Advocacy Week

16 September 2020 12:47 PM

The Asijiki Coalition for the Decriminalisation of Sex Work (“Asijiki”) is a group of sex workers, activists, advocates and human rights defenders who advocate for law reform for the decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa. This year, to celebrate Sex Worker Pride Day, Asijiki collected stories from sex worker member organisations to show solidarity from different areas of the world.. Lester Kiewit speaks to Constance Mathe, Coordinator of the Asijiki Coalition.

UCT redressing past injustices through transforming art collection

16 September 2020 12:43 PM

Over the past few years there has been a call for the collection of artwork on display throughout the University of Cape Town (UCT) to be transformed. Lester Kiewit speaks to Associate Professor Nomusa Makhubu, Chairperson of UCT's Works of Art Committee (WOAC).

Matric prelims underway

16 September 2020 12:37 PM

Matriculants have had extra hurdles to overcome this year due to the lockdown restrictions. They have just started their preparatory or "mock" exams which will conclude by October 7. Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer to find out how things are going so far.

Lawyers for Human Rights releases corruption report in SA’s asylum system

16 September 2020 12:29 PM

Yesterday saw the release of a report by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), in collaboration with Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and Corruption Watch, titled “Costly Protection: Corruption in South Africa’s Asylum System.”  The report tracks changes in corruption in the asylum system over the last five years, as well as instances of corruption alleged to occur in and around the Refugee Reception Offices (RROs). Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Ncube, acting deputy director at Lawyers for Human Rights , as well as manager for their Strategic Litigation Programme.

Momentum to end Cricket SA sponsorship

16 September 2020 12:25 PM

The troubles continue for the beleaguered Cricket South Africa, with Momentum recently announcing that it will no longer act as a sponsor after their deals ends in April 2021, although they will, however, continue to sponsor the women Proteas until 2023. Lester Kiewit speaks to Stuart Hess, cricket writer for The Star. 

Israel establishes ties with UAE and Bahrain at White House signing

16 September 2020 12:18 PM

Israel has normalised diplomatic relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at a White House signing on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said similar US-brokered deals were close between the Jewish state and several other nations, including Saudi Arabia, despite Palestinians urging them not to do so while their conflict remains unresolved. Lester Kiewit speaks to Na'eem Jeenah, Executive Director, Afro-Middle East Centre

Nyanga teen taxi owner threatening by taxi associations

15 September 2020 1:26 PM

Guest: Asiphe Mkhefa | Founder at Women Go service (app)

Trending

Ramaphosa announces relaxed rules under Level 1, from Monday

Local Business Politics

Your biting dog is your legal responsibility whether you’re there or not - Court

Local Opinion Lifestyle

SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria

Entertainment World Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

16 September 2020 8:04 PM

Group of artists, creatives accuse govt of being impractical about relief fund

16 September 2020 7:08 PM

LIVE BLOG: Ramaphosa announces a move to COVID-19 lockdown level 1 from Sunday

16 September 2020 6:20 PM

