Longer with Lester : Episode 1 (Leon Bosch)

Double bassist Leon Bosch reflects on being musically recognised in SA.
Cockroaches are once again emerging as the seasons change while ants are also making their presence known. Lester Kiewit speaks to Sebastian Seelig of Pest Free SA on why they appear to be in greater numbers this time around.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Social Dilemma is currently trending at the top on Netflix South Africa, and highlights some of the pitfalls of living in a world which is so heavily focused on social media. Lester Kiewit speaks to Nazareen Ebrahim, CEO of Socially Acceptable.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Asijiki Coalition for the Decriminalisation of Sex Work (“Asijiki”) is a group of sex workers, activists, advocates and human rights defenders who advocate for law reform for the decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa. This year, to celebrate Sex Worker Pride Day, Asijiki collected stories from sex worker member organisations to show solidarity from different areas of the world.. Lester Kiewit speaks to Constance Mathe, Coordinator of the Asijiki Coalition.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Over the past few years there has been a call for the collection of artwork on display throughout the University of Cape Town (UCT) to be transformed. Lester Kiewit speaks to Associate Professor Nomusa Makhubu, Chairperson of UCT's Works of Art Committee (WOAC).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Matriculants have had extra hurdles to overcome this year due to the lockdown restrictions. They have just started their preparatory or "mock" exams which will conclude by October 7. Lester Kiewit speaks to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer to find out how things are going so far.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yesterday saw the release of a report by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), in collaboration with Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town and Corruption Watch, titled “Costly Protection: Corruption in South Africa’s Asylum System.” The report tracks changes in corruption in the asylum system over the last five years, as well as instances of corruption alleged to occur in and around the Refugee Reception Offices (RROs). Lester Kiewit speaks to Wayne Ncube, acting deputy director at Lawyers for Human Rights , as well as manager for their Strategic Litigation Programme.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The troubles continue for the beleaguered Cricket South Africa, with Momentum recently announcing that it will no longer act as a sponsor after their deals ends in April 2021, although they will, however, continue to sponsor the women Proteas until 2023. Lester Kiewit speaks to Stuart Hess, cricket writer for The Star.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Israel has normalised diplomatic relations with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at a White House signing on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said similar US-brokered deals were close between the Jewish state and several other nations, including Saudi Arabia, despite Palestinians urging them not to do so while their conflict remains unresolved. Lester Kiewit speaks to Na'eem Jeenah, Executive Director, Afro-Middle East CentreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Asiphe Mkhefa | Founder at Women Go service (app)LISTEN TO PODCAST