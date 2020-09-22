What is the point of the UN address?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Help! I found porn on my teen's cellphone
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pam Buchalter
Today at 14:40
World Rhino Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bonne De Bod
Today at 14:50
Music with Miguel Pregueiro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Miguel Pregueiro
Today at 15:10
Open for speculation/comment/calls/introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The latest on murdered Anti-Gang Unit member Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Vincent Cruywagen - Maverick Citizen
Today at 15:40
Am I able to renew my passport again?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Simons - Provincial Manager (Western Cape) at Department of Home Affairs
Today at 15:50
Is the UK going back into COVID-19 Lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 16:10
Botswana says it has solved mystery of mass elephant die-off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Niall McCann
Today at 16:20
SweepSouth Report: 70% of surveyed domestic workers suffered abuse during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Aisha Pandor - Co-Founder at Sweepsouth
Today at 16:55
Open to calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Time to rethink Cape Town’s unfinished elevated freeway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Wilson - CEO of Amdec Group.
Today at 17:20
Do you know about the AVOZILLA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Luna Page LIVE at the Alma Cafe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luna Page
Today at 18:09
About 2 000 people blew whistles on corruption during the first half of the year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kavisha Pillay - Head of Stakeholder and Campaigns at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - CEO and Founder at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Alternative Investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nicholas Riemer - Head of Investment Education at FNB Wealth and Investments
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Gay is not ok columnist takes fight to ConCourt In 2008 contraversial columnist Jon Qwelane wrote an article in which he compared homosexuality to bestiality. 22 September 2020 1:04 PM
'Xolobeni judgment a victory for all mining affected communities across SA' Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee Nonhle Mbuthuma 22 September 2020 1:02 PM
[PICS] Tito Mboweni's Step-by-Step recipe on how to make Masonja Our finance minister is famous for his Twitter cook-ups, heavy on the garlic, and the latest one did not fail to caue a reaction. 22 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa is off sick and 'under the blankets' said Mthembu Jackson Mthembu told the media Ramaphosa was very sick, but spokesperson Tyrone Seale later said he had a common cold. 22 September 2020 11:23 AM
SIU update on cases of Covid-19 tender corruption SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on how far these investigations have moved, an an outcome on the Eastern Cape scooter tender. 22 September 2020 10:48 AM
Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective Xena Ness, a member at Queer Feminist Artivist Collective, explains why the group has occupied the Airbnb in Camps Bay. 22 September 2020 6:58 AM
View all Politics
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
Kieno Kammies chats with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after 9 months on the job "I took the job to help make South Africa better," says De Ruyter in this conversation with Kieno Kammies. 22 September 2020 11:26 AM
R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more' The land has been rezoned, but 40 appeals are still pending. "It’s a huge blow for advocacy groups," says Marvin Charles. 22 September 2020 9:15 AM
View all Business
'I grew up poor, but never realised it' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 21 September 2020 8:15 PM
Traditional medicine 'not just scientific-based, but also spiritually informed' Sangoma Gogo Khanyakude talks to Sara-Jayne about how traditional medicine is making an impact globally. 20 September 2020 10:43 AM
[WATCH] Spectacular sighting of Orca breaching in False Bay on Saturday Dave Hurwitz of the Simon's Town Boat Company caught this amazing sight on video over the weekend. 20 September 2020 7:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Satirist behind Coconut Kelz opens about mirroring her experience of racism Lesego Thlabi's satirical character has many laughing, but some confused not seeming to understand Kelz is not a real person. 19 September 2020 10:36 AM
Vinyl records just won’t die Vinyl sales have been trending upwards for a decade. In the past week, Americans – mostly young ones - bought 802 000 copies. 18 September 2020 3:14 PM
SA actor Siv Ngesi blasts Oscar's new diversity criteria Speaking to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King Knuckle City actor Siv Ngesi says the new Oscar's rules are an attack on artistic freedom. 16 September 2020 3:57 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Trump says supporters at rally blessed with 'good genes' US President Donald Trump quotes the 'racehorse theory' of genetic superiority at a rally in Minnesota. 21 September 2020 12:59 PM
Champion of women's rights and gender equality Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 One of America's most beloved judges and fighter for women's rights has passed away from pancreatic cancer complications. 19 September 2020 7:25 AM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Gold teeth must fall! – Dr Kometsi Mokuele (dentist) Lester Kiewit asks Mokuele why he’s offering free gold teeth removals at any of his Sunset Dentistry branches. 22 September 2020 12:46 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
What is the point of the UN address?

What is the point of the UN address?

22 September 2020 12:35 PM

Guest : Elizabeth Sidiropoulos | CEO at South African Institute of International Affairs                                                             (SAIIA) |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Illicit Trade Hotline is a step in the right direction says Philip Morris

22 September 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Abraham Nelson | Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) Head  at                                                  Crime Risk Initiative (CRI) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

22 September 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mining activists welcome ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment

22 September 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Nonhle Mbuthuma | Secretary at Amadiba Crisis Committee |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gold teeth must fall

22 September 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Dr Kometsi Mokuele | Dentist at Sunset Dentistry |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

2020 Analysis of Corruption Trends (ACT) report.

22 September 2020 12:26 PM

Guest : Mashudu Masutha | Legal Researcher : Extractives  at Corruption Watch  |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

LHR on Jonathan Dubula Qwelane v South African Human Rights Commission

22 September 2020 12:20 PM

Guest : Wayne Ncube | Deputy Director at Laywer For Human Rights |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump plans to ban TikTok & WeChat from USA App stores

21 September 2020 1:02 PM

Guest : Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: the risk of sharing false news in light of the Fairview horse incident

21 September 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teachers working from home to return to school today - Sadtu responds

21 September 2020 12:43 PM

Guest : Jonovan Rustin | Provincial Secretary at Sadtu |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

R4 billion River Club development gets go-ahead: 'Expect this to heat up more'

Business Local

Cape Town vehicle licence: no late renewal penalties...for now

Local

Camps Bay mansion occupied by queer arts collective

Local Politics

Gauteng ANC confirms extension of leave of absence for Diko, Masuku couple

22 September 2020 12:43 PM

World sees record weekly number of COVID-19 cases, deaths down: WHO

22 September 2020 11:41 AM

Police hunting truck driver who fled scene of deadly KZN crash

22 September 2020 11:15 AM

