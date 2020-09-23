Crucial meeting about the future of D6

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction/speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 aQuellé to appoint multidisciplinary panel to investigate 'vicious' media allegations Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Azarrah Karrim - News24

125 125

Today at 15:40 News24 - OPINION | Whistleblowers are the heart of Corruption Watch’s fight Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch

125 125

Today at 15:50 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:10 British High Commissioner, Nigel Casey announces its R50 million rand contribution to the South African Solidarity Fund Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nigel Casey - British High Commissioner at British High Commission

125 125

Today at 16:20 News24: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Melanie Verwoerd - Former SA MP and Ambassador / Author / Columnist at ...

125 125

Today at 16:55 Open to calls Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 QUEER ACTIVISTS OCCUPYING CAMPS BAY MANSION GIVEN DEADLINE TO VACATE Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 17:46 MUSIC EXCHANGE (#MEX20), South Africa's only entertainment-economy- focused conference online till 30 Sept. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Martin Myers - Founder and Publicist at Musician Exchange (MEX)

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Equity fundraising to hit SA corporate, thanks to covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrice Rassou - Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments

125 125

Today at 18:48 Wedding industry is slowing coming back ? Wedding guest limited to 500 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Precious Thamaga - Wedding And Event Specialist at Precious Celebration

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital

125 125