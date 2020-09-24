The fate of independent museums in South Africa

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:07
Garden Route International Film Festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Patrick Walton
Patrick Walton
Today at 14:23
McGregor Magic festival goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Leon Kluge
Today at 14:40
Rondebosch Fountain is back in place!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Max Teichmann
Today at 15:10
Open for calls, reflections, introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Hawks make breakthrough in Kinnear assassination case
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Shamiela Fisher - EWN
Today at 15:40
Spotlight: Many mental health medicines out of stock and possibly fuelling a shadow epidemic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Laura López González - Spotlight - Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Open for calls / replays
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
President’s serosurvey to determine real infection rate - antibody test kit update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Graeme Pienaar - Direct Retail Goods
Today at 16:20
Research dives deep to understand climate impact on Whales
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Prof Ken Findlay - Research Chair: Oceans Economy at CPUT
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Janusz Walus: Why far-right Polish football fans idolise a murderer in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Rafal Pankowsk - Polish sociologist and political scientist.
Today at 17:20
Replay: Melanie Verwoerd | The Jerusalema challenge: Definitely a challenge for some
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
SOUTH AFRICAN FILM INDUSTRY SHOOTS HOLLYWOOD MINI FEATURE OF JERUSALEMA DANCE - HERITAGE DAY
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
James Muringani - Production Manager. at Film Afrika
Today at 18:20
Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Shawn Theunissen - Founder and Manager at Property Point
Today at 18:50
Where would investment managers put their money for a five-year return?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Gerald Mwandiambira - Financial Planning Professional, Entrepreneur and Author at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Tshepo Phakathi - Founder at Kaello Business Hub
