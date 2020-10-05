Infighting for DA metro chairperson position has begun

Today at 14:50 Music - Jack Atlantic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jack Atlantic

Today at 15:10 Introduction to show Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Business Insider: SA’s business travel rules Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 15:40 The wine industry and selling “rooi proppie” Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council

Today at 15:50 Remembering Brian Searle-Tripp - A very significant figure in Cape Town advertising history Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jono Shubitz - Partner at Shelby & Sons Cape Town

Today at 16:10 Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DLRD) announced DLRD announce that members of the public will be able to apply to lease 700 000 hectares of underutilized or vacant state land. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Katlego Ramantsima - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies

Today at 16:20 The state of SA tourism looks bleak Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Gillian Saunders - Tourism consultant and former adviser to the tourism minister Derek Hanekom at ...

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet McGuire: Ford Ecosport Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

Today at 17:05 CSA's Fundudzi summary report released Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sibusiso Mjikeliso - Sports journalist at Sport24

Today at 17:20 Trump, Covid and the pending presidential election Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Parakilas

Today at 17:46 We need to bring renewables onboard fast - if we want our economy to survive Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Mark Swilling - Co-Director at the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition & Co Author of the ‘Betrayal of the Promise’ at Stellenbosch University

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Tami Ngalo - CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners

Today at 19:08 Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Today at 19:19 Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

