Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
Today at 15:10
"We are open" - international tourism campaign kicks off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 15:20
Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Political reporter
Today at 15:40
The latest in Hannover Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 15:50
Bruce Jack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack
Today at 16:10
New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
Today at 16:20
Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:55
Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Love me tender: ANC Inc pushes back against clampdown on cadre corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Social media and grief: everyone grieves differently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carly Abramowitz - founder and clinical psychologist at Carly’s Couch
Today at 17:46
Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nina Schick - Author
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
