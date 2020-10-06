Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music - Sincerely Anne
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Anne Kriel
Today at 15:10
"We are open" - international tourism campaign kicks off
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 15:20
Does the NPA have all their ducks in a row?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Political reporter
Today at 15:40
The latest in Hannover Park
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Abrahams - Chairperson at Hanover Park Community Policing Forum
Today at 15:50
Bruce Jack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bruce Jack
Today at 16:10
New law to bar foreigners doing business in Gauteng townships
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo
Today at 16:20
Mooikloof Mega City: Infrastructure a key part of economic recovery plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:55
Official national FET Marine Sciences curriculum online through the Two Oceans Aquarium
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Russel Stevens - Head Of Education at Two Oceans Aquarium
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Love me tender: ANC Inc pushes back against clampdown on cadre corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Social media and grief: everyone grieves differently
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carly Abramowitz - founder and clinical psychologist at Carly’s Couch
Today at 17:46
Book: Deep Fakes and the Infocalypse: What You Urgently Need To Know
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nina Schick - Author
Today at 18:09
SA's ailing economy braces itself for a nationwide labour strike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zwelinzima Vavi - General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
ASISA: Threat of prescription is overstated
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Campher - CEO at Association for Savings and Investment South Africa (ASISA)
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
CT traffic cops arrest 24 illegal street racers The City of Cape Town's traffic officers nabbed 24 people during illegal street racing operations held in the Bellville, Century C... 6 October 2020 11:21 AM
Kinnear murder case may be moved to higher court over security concerns The case against the man linked to the killing of Cape Town detective Lieutenant Colonel Charl Kinnear may be heard in another cou... 5 October 2020 1:32 PM
Transport MEC to probe allegations of sexual harassment against WC traffic chief The Western Cape's newly appointed traffic chief is facing allegations of sexual harassment, one month into his new position. 5 October 2020 11:05 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Party infighting heats up in battle for DA metro chair post Mayor Dan Plato has struck the first blow in his bid to take over the position of DA metro chairperson which is currently held by... 5 October 2020 12:56 PM
Gauteng Health HOD resigns amid PPE corruption probe Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect. 3 October 2020 11:41 AM
Tourism sector wants govt to explain reasoning behind SA travel ban list The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) says SA's travel red list doesn't support tourism recovery. 5 October 2020 4:53 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
SA wine industry calls for return of weekend alcohol sales The Wines of South Africa (Wosa) wants the government to ease the restrictions on alcohol sales to help save local wineries. 3 October 2020 1:20 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
Pink Himalayan salt not much healthier than regular table salt, dietician claims Don't be fooled by the hype. Registered dietician Yuri Bhaga says pink Himalayan salt isn't better than regular salt. 4 October 2020 9:09 AM
Raising 'Them': I'm trying to teach my child about gender far beyond the binary American author and sociologist Dr. Kyl Myers talks about raising her child as gender-neutral and the lessons of gender creative p... 3 October 2020 12:40 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize "Can you name a person who has done more for peace than President Trump?" said the Norwegian MP who nominated him. 5 October 2020 11:17 AM
How sick is Donald Trump, actually? The US and the world are pining for credible information about Donald Trump’s health. 5 October 2020 9:01 AM
Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19 "Tonight, First Lady of the United States and I tested positive for Covid-19," tweeted Trump. 2 October 2020 8:07 AM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
[REVIEW] Wine in a can: the good, the bad and the decidedly tasty Wine writer Malu Lambert samples 20 canned wines – and offers advice on which brands you should try. 5 October 2020 2:38 PM
The rand is doing alright. Here’s why - and why it (probably) won’t last Make use of any rand rally to fill up on foreign currency requirements, suggests Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 5 October 2020 1:15 PM
The Hawks keep on pouncing: ‘The optics is good, but don’t celebrate just yet’ Yet another senior official (this time from the Office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala) has been arrested for corruption. 2 October 2020 12:53 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Africa Report with JJ Cornish

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

6 October 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish


Fundudzi summary report paints a damning picture

6 October 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Telford Vice- Cricket Writer |

District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds

6 October 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Karen  Breytenbach | Media spokesperson at District Six Working Committee |

State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact thereof

6 October 2020 12:43 PM

Guest : Nkanyiso Gumede | Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies|

Cosatu March preview

6 October 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Bheki Ntshalintshali |  at Secretary-General Cosatu |

Is Parliament almost ready to go back to normal?

6 October 2020 12:25 PM

Guest : Moloto Mothapo |

The state capture inquiry hears that Myeni did Zuma's bidding

6 October 2020 12:20 PM

Guest : Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Correspondent |

Special Investigations Unit hands Gauteng PPE graft report to David Makhura

6 October 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Kaizer Kganyago | Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit |

Gautrain workers affiliated to Numsa to embark on strike after wage talks deadlock

5 October 2020 1:21 PM

Guest : Phakamile Hlubi-Majola |

Sadtu on the invaluable role of teachers on World Teachers Day 2020

5 October 2020 1:09 PM

Guest : Jonovan Rustin | Provincial Secretary at Sadtu |

CEO responds following racist incident at Marine Hotel in Hermanus

Business

You better sit down for this... the world is running out of Marmite

Business Lifestyle

No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible

Business Lifestyle

Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for black hole research

6 October 2020 2:13 PM

Pastor Omotoso, accused of rape and sex trafficking, to apply for bail in PE

6 October 2020 12:49 PM

No coup plot was discussed at ANC cadre summit, says MKMVA’s Maphatsoe

6 October 2020 11:24 AM

