Legal Talk: Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in light of Covid-19?

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
Reflections on the ANC
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Ongama Mtimka - Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Today at 05:46
Political Party Funding Act
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
George Mahlangu - Chief Executive for Political Party Funding at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Water restrictions lifted in *most* of the province
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: using AI to maximise crop yields
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Germishuys
Today at 06:55
Busting 'myths' about the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caryn Gootkin
Today at 07:07
SAPS top brass list of shame
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 07:20
CoCT to amend policy on the homeless
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Councillor Zahid Badroodien, a member of the mayoral committee for community services and health
Today at 08:07
Sad state of SA political parties: A voter's dilemma
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo - Political analyst and research director at the Democracy and Governance Programme at Unisa
Today at 08:21
Could gargle test for Covid-19 be a viable alternative to swab test?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ray Iles - Chief scientific officer at MAPS sciences
Today at 08:45
Summer Concert series called off
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Allenby - Spokesperson at The National Zoological Gardens Of South Africa
Today at 13:07
On the couch - John Maytham
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Travel - Wine Flies Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Francois Van Binsbergen
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Access to Mental Health Care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music - Reggie Peace
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reggie Peace
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: How new investors can understand risk.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kristia Van Heerden - CEO and , host of the Fat Wallet podcast at Just One Lap
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[UPDATE] Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20k bail in SAPS tender fraud case Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court after she was arrested in connecti... 12 October 2020 3:47 PM
WC police ombud to probe allegations against Anti-Gang Unit and other cops The Western Cape Police Ombudsman is investigating the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) and other police officers in the province. 12 October 2020 1:50 PM
W Cape dog unit launched to strangle illegal trade moving along N7 Premier Alan Winde talks about the new unit and his hope that this will bring more safety to the people of the Western Cape. 12 October 2020 1:28 PM
View all Local
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
Economic recovery plan – who needs action when you’ve got words? Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA). 12 October 2020 6:36 PM
DA lays charges against Malema for 'inciting violence' with machine gun tweets The Democratic Alliance (DA) has laid criminal charges against the EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Nazier Paulsen. 12 October 2020 4:02 PM
View all Politics
First-time home buyers spike during Covid-19 climate Bond originator ooba says first-time buyers made up 55% of applications in September and this rise is continuing in October. 12 October 2020 8:39 AM
30 money mistakes women make (by Kim Potgieter, a Certified Financial Planner) "The money mistakes we make are real, but they are not unique – we all make them," says Potgieter. 9 October 2020 2:37 PM
Not happy with the draft dagga bill? Govt's extended deadline for public comment Grab the opportunity to help eliminate the shortcomings of the proposed new law urges Rob Hutchinson (Dear South Africa). 9 October 2020 1:31 PM
View all Business
Public swimming pools to reopen across Cape Town under strict rules Municipal swimming pools will gradually reopen across Cape Town from Friday 16 October, with a visitor limit of 50% of each pool’s... 10 October 2020 12:46 PM
Woolies to step up customer communication as 120 more stores go plastic-free Retailer Woolworths has vowed to improve its communication strategy in the phased roll-out of 'plastic-bag-free' stores across the... 9 October 2020 1:18 PM
Mrs Balls chutney: The charming true story has never fully been told, until now "Mrs Balls was selling chutney to subsist. She approached my grandfather and he took a chance," says Shelley Garb. 9 October 2020 12:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kick-off! A feast of rugby as competitive game restarts with Super Rugby Players and fans are excited, but don't expect 'glorious rugby' from the start says John Goliath (IOL sports editor). 9 October 2020 2:32 PM
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 October 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 October 2020 5:30 PM
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
Reluctant to fly? Chances of catching Covid-19 on a plane very low, says IATA A new report by IATA suggests that there have been extremely few incidents of Covid-19 inflight infections among travellers across... 12 October 2020 6:31 PM
UK prepares for new lockdown system as Covid-19 cases rise again across Europe U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce a three-tier lockdown system as the British government responds to the r... 12 October 2020 11:40 AM
'Science-defying' Trump endangers others once again with balcony rally - pundit President Donald Trump rallied hundreds of supporters from his balcony at the White House, just nine days after testing positive f... 11 October 2020 1:41 PM
View all World
Clowns Without Borders: Helping kids in crisis to just be kids again Suzan Eriksson (CWB SA) talks about using laughter and play to help the children and communities who need it most. 9 October 2020 4:02 PM
Vodacom to fight back after Lesotho revokes its operating license Why is Lesotho trying to shut down its biggest mobile operator? Bruce Whitfield speaks to TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod. 8 October 2020 8:28 PM
Zim's proposed Patriot Bill 'an attempt to silence dissent' - Human Rights Watch Zimbabwe’s government wants to make it a criminal offence for citizens to criticise the state or hold meetings with foreign govern... 5 October 2020 2:48 PM
View all Africa
I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 12 October 2020 8:13 PM
Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot. 12 October 2020 7:15 PM
‘Expropriation without compensation won’t be applied widely, or like in Zim’ The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel. 12 October 2020 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Legal Talk: Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in light of Covid-19?

Legal Talk: Is the tax deduction for home expenses fair in light of Covid-19?

12 October 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal|


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Lewis Hamilton equals Schumacher's F1 record

12 October 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Charlen Raymond

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will students be kept safe during 2020/2021 exams? Higher Health explains

12 October 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Dr Ramneek Ahluwalia

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nigeria's police disbands controversial SARS unit after protests

12 October 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Samson Omale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Premier Winde on West Coast K-9 unit finally coming to fruition

12 October 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Alan Winde | Premier at Western Cape Government |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Top cop arrested in pre-dawn raid over R191m SAPS tender case

12 October 2020 12:22 PM

Guest : Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WC police ombud investigating AGU members (as well as other policing officials)

12 October 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Johan Brand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

F1 starting this weekend & honda pulling out of the 2021 season

9 October 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Charlen Raymond

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Preview of World Mental Health Day - world's first 24hr virtual march

9 October 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Masutane  Modjadji  | Project Leader: Information & Awareness at SA                                                                      Federation for Mental Health |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wesgro calls for a review of SA's international travel restrictions

9 October 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

Business Opinion Politics

UCT VC: Staff urged to be compassionate without compromising teaching quality

Local

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Numsa says it’s not backing down on demands as Gautrain strike enters week two

12 October 2020 7:57 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Tuesday in store for most parts of SA

12 October 2020 7:53 PM

ANC in GP supports DA MPL for laying sexual harassment charges against Msimanga

12 October 2020 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA