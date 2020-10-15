G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by six months

Today at 12:37 Mental Health Month: SA’s rising consumer debt is ramping up anxiety, depression The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tamir Sacks - CEO at PayCurve

125 125

Today at 12:37 NUMSA ENDS GAUTRAIN STRIKE The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:40 Global handwashing day 2020 : why the Alphabet is changing The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Elijah Mhlanga - Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education

125 125

Today at 12:41 CRL Commission finishes last leg of Kwasizabantu hearings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sipha Khema - Newzroom Afrika Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:45 HOMELESS TURN BOREDOM AT ETHEKWINI COVID-19 SHELTER INTO SUCCESSFUL AGRI PROJECT The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:52 Youtube to remove covid-19 vaccine misinformation The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx

125 125

Today at 12:52 PanSALB Announces SA Word of the Year Shortlist The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

125 125

Today at 12:56 Dewald van Rensburg sits down with us to chat about his new book VBS, A Dream Defrauded. Title The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Dewald van Rensburg sits down with us to chat about his new book VBS, A Dream Defrauded.

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Dr Govinda Clayton on conflict resolution Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Govinda Clayton

125 125

Today at 13:33 Gardening with Cherise Viljoen - How to attract birds to your garden... Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Cherise Viljoen - Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Gardens

125 125

Today at 14:07 John Connolly book launch on zoom/ on air Lunch with Pippa Hudson

125 125

Today at 15:10 Judge Mushtak Parker faces suspension for gross misconduct Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 15:20 WCED respond to Education Policy for Final Exams Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

125 125

Today at 15:40 Plan B with Rebecca Davis Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Rebecca Davis

125 125

Today at 15:50 Covid19 and Turkish Airlines recovery - Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Trevor Brown - Turkish Airlines

125 125

Today at 16:10 Stock Theft across South Africa. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Willie Clack - AgriSA

125 125

Today at 16:20 Daily Maverick: Let a thousand citizen blossoms bloom – kickstarting and policing the SA economy Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute

125 125

Today at 16:55 Magnet Theatre’s ‘21 FOR 21’ Fundraising Campaign Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jenny Reznek - Artistic Director at Magnet Theatre

125 125

Today at 17:05 Premier Winde's weekly digicon Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 Seychelles giveaway! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:46 Seychelles giveaway Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 18:09 President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

125 125

Today at 18:39 PSG Group interim results: Unbundling of Capitec The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125