The Africa Report

Today at 15:10
Judge Mushtak Parker faces suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
WCED respond to Education Policy for Final Exams
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Covid19 and Turkish Airlines recovery -
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trevor Brown - Turkish Airlines
Today at 16:10
Stock Theft across South Africa.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Clack - AgriSA
Today at 16:20
Daily Maverick: Let a thousand citizen blossoms bloom – kickstarting and policing the SA economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ivor Chipkin - Executive Director at Public Affairs Research Institute
Today at 16:55
Magnet Theatre’s ‘21 FOR 21’ Fundraising Campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jenny Reznek - Artistic Director at Magnet Theatre
Today at 17:05
Premier Winde's weekly digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Seychelles giveaway!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
Seychelles giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:09
President Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Somadoda Fikeni - Political Analyst
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
PSG Group interim results: Unbundling of Capitec
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Online wine retailer, Port2Port to sell Cape wines direct to UK consumers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pudel. Nicolò - Co-Founder at Port2Port
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Managing Gabs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance : Is it time to review our personal finances now that the worst of lockdown is past us and the economy is starting to move again? What should we be doing with our money now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
