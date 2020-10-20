How would the NPA operating as a chapter 9 institution even work?

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
Man summits Lion's Head 13 times in 23 hours
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Jean-Michel Victor
Today at 12:52
The State Theatre gears up for reopening
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Aubrey Sekhabi Aubrey - ARTISTIC DIRECTOR - State Theatre
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Authorities threaten closure of Noordhoek Food Truck market
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Steve Meighan
Today at 13:33
Travel - Table Bay hotel gets ready to reopen after 7 months of closure
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Nico Myburgh
Today at 13:50
Go Drive In cinema opens this weekend
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Tyrone Rubin
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Max Coleman
Jack Scott-King
Today at 14:50
Music with Charl Pilwan
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Charl Pilwan
Today at 15:20
Security on Golden Arrow busses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Bronwen Dyke-Beyer
Today at 15:40
Nokia and NASA to install 4G on moon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Today at 15:50
Wine industry running at R7.5 billion loss
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)
Today at 16:05
Transport ministry on railway network and taxi legotla
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Ayanda Allie Paine - Spokesperson for the National Transport Department at ....
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 17:20
Western Cape and Municipal economic review and outlook tabled
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 17:45
Nozincwadi Storytelling Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Philippa Namutebi Kabali Kagwa
Today at 18:15
Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Cell C financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Psychological barriers to investing and saving
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
John Manyike - Head Of Financial Education at Old Mutual
