Western Cape Covid-19 infections up by 47 percent. Is our second wave here?

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Greener Living 1 - Botanical Society explains why memberships aren't being extended
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Antonia de Barros
Today at 14:07
Personal Finance - money management for teens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Beckbessinger
Today at 14:50
Music with Shekinah
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Shekinah Donnell
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:16
Clicks financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
economic recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
Altron results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mteto Nyati - CEO at Altron
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance Money makes you happy ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Is the Western Cape experiencing a second wave of Covid-19? Lester Kiewit asks Dr Saadiq Kariem whether the Western Cape is heading towards a second wave of coronavirus infections. 22 October 2020 1:42 PM
Parking free-for-all causing headache for CBD business owners Councillor Felicity Purchase concedes that offering free street parking in the CBD has backfired, leaving local businesses in the... 22 October 2020 1:07 PM
Angelo Agrizzi in 'serious' condition following heart attack Agrizzi's lawyer has told Cape Talk that his client is being monitored closely after being resuscitated by hospital staff. 22 October 2020 12:39 PM
Controversial Rondebosch Golf Club lease extended by City of Cape Town Public Affairs Research Institute senior researcher Dr Federica Duca discusses the implications and impact of the lease extension. 22 October 2020 8:50 AM
EFF gives Mboweni 7 days to reverse surprise appointment of controversial journo Tito Mboweni posted a pic of a National Treasury team which includes Ranjeni Munusamy, a week before he delivers the MTBPS. 21 October 2020 7:04 PM
DA claims Township Economy Bill will fuel tensions and is unconstitutional The DA's Gauteng spokesperson on economic development tells CapeTalk the bill is exclusionary and unconstitutional. 21 October 2020 5:47 PM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Tired of the pothead smoking dagga in your complex? These are your legal options Now that South Africans have the freedom to smoke dagga at home, what does that mean for non-smoking residents living in complexes... 22 October 2020 11:15 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
[PICS] Govt never comes, so Baviaanskloof locals fix 110km of road themselves "Klowenaars" are not waiting on a government that never comes. John Maytham interviews a tough-as-nails Magriet Kruger. 21 October 2020 9:43 AM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Siya Kolisi uses his star-power to fix dusty rugby fields and sell vellies The Springbok captain’s partnership with Freedom of Movement veldskoene is only the beginning. Up next? Gender-based violence. 13 October 2020 9:40 AM
Can’t name the tune? Use Google’s new hum-to-search feature – it’s on your phone Got a melody on repeat in your head? Simply whistle the tune into your phone and Google will identify it for you. 22 October 2020 1:34 PM
John Maytham: Being back on stage is a joy and a privilege to savour CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham has a solo play at The Baxter and says he's thrilled to be back in a theatre. 21 October 2020 10:09 AM
Drive-in movies return to Cape Town on Friday with 'Back to the Future' Ticket prices start at R240 per car, allowing two passengers (R60 for each additional passenger). It’s free for kids under 12. 20 October 2020 3:17 PM
From footballers to Joe Biden – the world is standing in solidarity with Nigeria Nigeria is burning. But the world is watching, and standing in solidarity with its citizens against a brutal police force. 21 October 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Trump 'joins' Jerusalema dance challenge. It's kiff! says Mzansi In a new video David Scott (The Kiffness) has Donald Trump doing the Jerusalema, thanks to some creative editing. 17 October 2020 12:43 PM
Newly identified African fish species named after Sir David Attenborough SU's Dirk Bellstedt talks about this special species and why it exemplifies one of Attenborough's most enduring messages. 16 October 2020 5:48 PM
Anglo American being sued for lead poisoning over decades in Zambia A class action suit holds Anglo responsible for lead poisoning from the Kabwe Mine, affecting 'generations of children'. 21 October 2020 8:25 PM
Meet Bubu Ogisi, the designer using unique garments to tell Africa's story Nigerian-born fashion designer Bubu Ogisi says her goal is to help shift perceptions about what African fashion is. 21 October 2020 4:15 PM
Nigerian protesters say disbanding of controversial SARS police squad not enough Protesters in Nigeria have vowed to keep up the pressure until authorities make concrete plans for extensive police reform in the... 13 October 2020 2:56 PM
South Africa needs the SABC. Check your privilege if you don’t agree The SABC might be a punchline, but it's no joke. It must succeed, says Duduetsang Makuse (The SOS Coalition). 22 October 2020 9:13 AM
Covid-19 is shoving retail – and consumers - into the future Along with the pandemic, the future of the consumer goods sector has arrived with a bang. 21 October 2020 3:10 PM
How feasible is getting giants like Netflix to 'collect' tv licenses for SABC? Arthur Goldstuck on the SABC's licensing proposals - an attempt to get its hands into the new broadcasting 'cookie jar'. 20 October 2020 8:39 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Western Cape Covid-19 infections up by 47 percent. Is our second wave here?

Western Cape Covid-19 infections up by 47 percent. Is our second wave here?

22 October 2020 12:25 PM

Guest : Dr Saadiq Kariem | Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health |


Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: New Google Feature Allows You to Hum or Sing the Song You're Trying to Find

22 October 2020 1:05 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

The Africa Report

22 October 2020 12:59 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

WHO suggests TB mortality could rise by a quarter due to COVID-19 - TB HIV Care respond

22 October 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Alison Best 

Are bars and pubs being monitored bars for observing compliance? Western Cape Liquor Board responds

22 October 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Nwabisa Mpalala-Sobuza | Acting Head of Communications at Western Cape                                                                   Liquor Authority |

What is happening in Nigeria? The world condemns police shooting anti-brutality protesters

22 October 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Anietie Ewang | Nigeria Researcher at Human Rights Watch |

Insurgents are displacing thousands on Pemba beach in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

22 October 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Zenaida Machado | Researcher, Africa Division at Human Rights Watch |

Is Angelo Agrizzi's medical condition deteriorating? Lawyer responds

22 October 2020 12:20 PM

Guest : Daniel Witz, Agrizzi's lawyer|

Join the UN's #PledgetoPause campaign to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation

21 October 2020 1:14 PM

Guest : Masimba Tafirenyika | Director  at United Nations Information Centre |

Covid Impact on Black Friday Shoppers - consumer lawyer responds

21 October 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Trudie Broekmann |
             Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist

GALLERY: Here're the 4 people nabbed for R1.4bn Gauteng Health tender corruption

22 October 2020 1:35 PM

Load shedding looming as power stations reach end of their design life - Eskom

22 October 2020 12:56 PM

4 suspects arrested over R1.4bn Gauteng Health Dept tender appear in court

22 October 2020 12:22 PM

