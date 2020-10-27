What can we expect from the 2020 MTBPS?

Today at 12:40 National Wills Week: how to get a free will The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Sinal Govender - Founder at PopLaw

125 125

Today at 12:41 Numsa to picket at RMI offices over wage agreement The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

125 125

Today at 12:45 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

125 125

Today at 12:45 Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter.- KZN ANC BRIEFING. - Biggest outcome is on Zandile Gumede, she had appeared before the PEC The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 12:52 Equal Education to picket against drastic education budget cuts tomorrow ahead of MTBPS The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jane Borman - parliamentary researcher at Equal Education

125 125

Today at 12:52 COSATU expectations on the upcoming Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Matthew Parks - Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator

125 125

Today at 12:56 PRESIDENT TO UNVEIL O R TAMBO STATUE AND OFFICIALLY OPEN RADISSON HOTEL AND CONVENTION CENTRE. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Precious Petros wins international changemakers' award Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Precious Petros

125 125

Today at 13:33 Travel - "This one is for you South Africa" initiative. Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Francois Van Binsbergen

125 125

Today at 13:50 Travel 2 - Cape Kayak Adventures Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Trace Rauch

125 125

Today at 14:07 Family Matters - matric rage with a difference - in Antartica! Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Riaan Manser - South African Solo Adventurer at ...

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Bradley Grey Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Bradley Grey

125 125

Today at 18:11 Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

125 125

Today at 18:39 SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work

125 125