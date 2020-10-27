National Wills Week: how to get a free will

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:50
Travel 2 - Cape Kayak Adventures
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Trace Rauch
Guests
Trace Rauch
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - matric rage with a difference - in Antartica!
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Riaan Manser - South African Solo Adventurer at ...
Guests
Riaan Manser - South African Solo Adventurer at ...
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Bradley Grey
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bradley Grey
Guests
Bradley Grey
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Canal+ takes 6.5% stake in MultiChoice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dominic Cull - Communication Law and Regulation Expert
Guests
Dominic Cull - Communication Law and Regulation Expert
125
Today at 15:40
Book: Promised Land - Exploring South Africa's Land Conflict
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
karl kemp - Author of the book
Guests
karl kemp - Author of the book
125
Today at 15:50
Friends of Table Mountain questions the legality of the SANParks’ access system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Robert Vogel - CEO at Pedal Power Association
Guests
Robert Vogel - CEO at Pedal Power Association
125
Today at 16:10
SCA judgment puts DA back in charge of City of Tshwane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mpho Mehlape-Zimu - DA leader in Tshwane
Guests
Mpho Mehlape-Zimu - DA leader in Tshwane
125
Today at 16:20
What is the latest regarding Covid-19 and Tygerberg hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
SA photographer scoops international award
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Fallows - Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer at ...
Guests
Chris Fallows - Wildlife Naturalist And Photographer at ...
125
Today at 17:05
TOURISM COMMITTEE BREIFED BY BOARD OF AIRLINE REPRESENTATIVES
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zuks Ramasia - CEO of BARSA
Guests
Zuks Ramasia - CEO of BARSA
125
Today at 17:20
Tony Leon - corruption amnesty is a bad idea.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
125
Today at 17:46
Zakes Mda's acclaimed award-winning first novel, Ways of Dying, at The Baxter
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 18:11
Airlink refines in new destiny in the aviation industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
Guests
Rodger Foster - CEO at Airlink
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
125
Today at 18:39
SA Airports Company tries to bounce back after being knee-capped by Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
Guests
Mpumi Mpofu - CEO at ACSA
125
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
Guests
Dianna Games - CEO at Africa@Work
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School: Past Performance Doesn't Guarantee Future Results.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
