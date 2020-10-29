How to stop the crisis in local government - DDP responds

Guest : Dr Nicky Falkof | PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University |



Anxious Joburg focuses on Johannesburg, the largest and wealthiest city in South Africa, as a case study for the contemporary global South city.



How does it feel to live in the metropolis of Johannesburg: what are the conditions, intersections, affects and experiences that mark the contemporary urban?



From peripheral settlements to the inner city to the affluent northern suburbs, from precarious migrants and domestic workers to upwardly mobile young women and fearful elites, Anxious Joburg presents an absorbing engagement with this frustrating, dangerous, seductive city.



Buy the book online for roughly R320

