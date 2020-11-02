Post DA congress reflection

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Craig Proctor-Parker - Founder of Accident Specialist |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Jashwin Baijoo | Associate - Tax, Commercial and Dispute Resolution at Tax Consulting SA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Reynold “Rey” ThakhuliLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Prof Dirk KotzeLISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Africa correspondentLISTEN TO PODCAST
If all goes to plan, by April next year, SA govt employees could get access to unlimited data on their phones as the South African government is looking for a new cellphone service provider, in a five-year master contract worth billions.
Socially Acceptable CEO Nazareen Ebrahim joins me on the line to weigh in on the matter