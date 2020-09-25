Patric Tariq Mellet - Longer with Lester

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
European Film Festival virtual event in SA from 12-22 November
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Rorvik
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - the Neuroscience of Relationships
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
ruth levin-vorster
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Update on the US Presidential Election 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 15:20
Zondo: Another day of Dudu Myeni appearing in front of Judge Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 15:40
South Africa opens Africa's first Covid-designed dining experience in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Philp - Head of Strategic & Special Projects, Real Foods
Today at 15:50
New show: Lottering on Lockdown!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 16:10
John Matisonn | America may reject Trump, but Trumpism isn't dead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Siphokazi Mdlankomo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphokazi Mdlankomo
Today at 17:05
US Election 2020 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:20
WCED turnaround on Covid-19 Matrics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:46
Julia Church: SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS MAKES WAVES ABROAD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Church - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
Latest Local
Activist waiting on police to act on tip-off linked to Manenberg teen's death A teenage boy who had a mental disability has died after being hit in the head by a stray gang bullet while asleep in his bed. 6 November 2020 1:25 PM
WC Police Ombudsman resigns Western Cape Police Ombudsman Johan Brand has resigned from his post after two years in the role. 6 November 2020 12:29 PM
Premier Alan Winde: The last thing we need is another lockdown WInde says please use the 3 Cs to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town to avoid another lockdown. 6 November 2020 11:28 AM
View all Local
Dudu Myeni faces possible criminal charges for naming protected witness Former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni revealed the name of a protected witness at the state capture inqu... 6 November 2020 11:43 AM
No new airline, it's fiction! It's the same SAA Gordhan is bailing out, says DA DA MP Alf Lees shares his views on the briefing to Scopa by Minister Pravin Gordhan relating to the funding and future of SAA. 6 November 2020 9:59 AM
I found Gordhan petulant, insulting and on a power trip - Refilwe on SAA '"For the love of God, have the balls to say it to our face, 'we don't want to lose voting bias of the unions', implores Refilwe. 6 November 2020 9:12 AM
View all Politics
Starbucks makes huge bet on South Africa – to open 10 stores, jobs for 300 Pandemic? What pandemic? The world's largest coffeehouse chain is bullish on South Africa and making really massive investments. 6 November 2020 11:24 AM
A new era for JSE with fintech company partnership The Johannesburg Stock Exchange is partnering with Globacap Technology. Bruce Whitfield interviews JSE CEO Leila Fourie. 5 November 2020 8:14 PM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe's - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
View all Sport
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
View all Entertainment
'US vote count: Biden likely to get both electoral college and democratic vote' 'Donald Trump doesn't want to be a loser.' It's a particularly fragile moment for America's democracy says Prof. John Stremlau. 5 November 2020 6:43 PM
UK vegan Bovril you just can't 'beet'? The company which has produced the famous beefy drink for 120 years is moving with the times and adding a plant-based beetroot ver... 5 November 2020 2:18 PM
Holiday time? W Cape govt 'Safe travels' website updates where you can travel The provincial government together with Wesgro is helping local and international travelers with 'red list' travel restrictions. 5 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all World
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] Old school tricks great for young hands 'When I was around 10 years old, I bought a Rubik's cube.' CapeTalk breakfast producer Bruce Hong takes you down memory lane. 6 November 2020 12:39 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified' Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis. 5 November 2020 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast
Patric Tariq Mellet - Longer with Lester

Patric Tariq Mellet - Longer with Lester

25 September 2020 10:01 AM

Lester Kiewit sits down with heritage activist Patric Tariq Mellet about his new book "The Lie of 1652", South African heritage and his own life story.

 


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Exclusive interview: President of Nambia Mimi Sio wa Kweli

6 November 2020 1:16 PM

Mimi Sio wa Kweli

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs - SANPUD responds

6 November 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Shaun Shelley | Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CBS news reporting trump will not concede even if biden gets 270 today

6 November 2020 12:48 PM

Guest : Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits                                                           University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raymond Maseko on Prasa

6 November 2020 12:45 PM

Guest : Raymond Maseko

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teen boy shot while in bed - Manenberg Safety Forum responds

6 November 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Roegshanda Pascoe | Chairperson at Manenberg Safety Forum |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-elections in focus: What will the trends will show for 2021?

6 November 2020 12:27 PM

Guest : Paul Berkowitz | CEO at Hlaziya Solutions |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What charges Dudu Myeni faces on revealing ID of unidentified witness?

6 November 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Dr Cathy Powell | Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Terry-Ann Adams - Longer with Lester

6 November 2020 9:19 AM

Writer Terry-Ann Adams talks coloured identity, albinism, family and growing up in Eldorado Park.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

5 November 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gangs elok’shini - they have always been there. Even since the 80s.

5 November 2020 1:00 PM

Guest : Jabulani Sigege | Executive Creative Director at full service advertising agency                                                 Hero |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Town Dep Mayor: Why traffic licence centres are shutting doors early

Local Politics

CapeTalk listeners help Wynberg pupil Bernie reach her target to stay in school

Local

Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research

Opinion Sport Lifestyle

German police say raiding flats, offices over Vienna attack

6 November 2020 12:43 PM

Three more face charges after French teacher's beheading

6 November 2020 12:22 PM

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Mkhize warns of dangers of contracting malaria

6 November 2020 11:52 AM

