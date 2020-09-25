Patric Tariq Mellet - Longer with Lester

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:45
European Film Festival virtual event in SA from 12-22 November
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Peter Rorvik
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - the Neuroscience of Relationships
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
ruth levin-vorster
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Update on the US Presidential Election 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 15:20
Zondo: Another day of Dudu Myeni appearing in front of Judge Zondo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 15:40
South Africa opens Africa’s first Covid-designed dining experience in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Glenda Philp - Head of Strategic & Special Projects, Real Foods
Today at 15:50
New show: Lottering on Lockdown!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marc Lottering
Today at 16:10
John Matisonn | America may reject Trump, but Trumpism isn’t dead
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
An hour with Siphokazi Mdlankomo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Siphokazi Mdlankomo
Today at 17:05
US Election 2020 update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacob Parakilas
Today at 17:20
WCED turnaround on Covid-19 Matrics
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:46
Julia Church: SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS MAKES WAVES ABROAD
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julia Church - Musician
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: Camissa Coffee - Come Back Coffee Campaign saves coffee shops and cafe's and increases turnover
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Snyckers - co-founder at Camissa Coffee
