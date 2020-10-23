Wouter Kellerman - Longer with Lester

Today at 15:10 Update on the US Presidential Election 2020 Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Today at 15:20 Zondo: Another day of Dudu Myeni appearing in front of Judge Zondo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail

Today at 15:40 South Africa opens Africa’s first Covid-designed dining experience in Cape Town Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Glenda Philp - Head of Strategic & Special Projects, Real Foods

Today at 15:50 New show: Lottering on Lockdown! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marc Lottering

Today at 16:10 John Matisonn | America may reject Trump, but Trumpism isn’t dead Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Matisonn - Author of God, Spies and Lies, Finding South Africa's future through it's past at ...

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 An hour with Siphokazi Mdlankomo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Siphokazi Mdlankomo

Today at 17:05 US Election 2020 update Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jacob Parakilas

Today at 17:20 WCED turnaround on Covid-19 Matrics Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department

Today at 17:46 Julia Church: SOUTH AFRICAN SONGSTRESS MAKES WAVES ABROAD Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Julia Church - Musician

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth

