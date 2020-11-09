Wed by-election pre-view- FF plus talks

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Andre Baldeo
Dr Harris Steinman
Today at 18:09
ANC to address the media regarding Secretary General Ace Magashule's warrant of arrest. Will the SG step down?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
All hands on deck to reignite South Africa’s economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lungisa Fuzile - CEO at Standard Bank SA
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - "Smart Devices"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cliff de Wit - CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Founder of Merchant Capital (disruptive fintech funder)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dov Girnun - Founder & CEO at Merchantec Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Are digital platforms destroying social cohesion? Refilwe Moloto looks ask two experts whether digital platforms are helping or hindering us as a community... 11 November 2020 12:33 PM
Researchers discover 5-million-year-old relative of the honey badger Researchers have discovered a relative of the living honey badger from the early Pliocene locality of Langebaanweg, West Coast Fos... 11 November 2020 12:23 PM
MKMVA rejects calls for Ace Magashule to step aside following arrest warrant The ANC’s Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has warned against the "selective use of corruption charges" to... 11 November 2020 1:51 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
'73 baboons killed under protocols since 2012 yet no change to waste management' Baboon conservation lobbyists Jenni Trethowan and Lorraine Holloway share insights into baboon management in Cape Town. 11 November 2020 12:03 PM
Renting vs buying property pros and cons, and how to move from renting to buying A R1 million home loan costs about R7800 per month right now. What is your rent? What are the pros and cons of buying? 11 November 2020 12:02 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA). 10 November 2020 3:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
Black Friday: Tips on ACTUALLY saving money (versus 'saving' yourself broke) Even banks and insurers are in on the consumerist orgy, says Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Gerald Mwandiambira. 11 November 2020 10:35 AM
Ace Magashule arrest: 'Clear-cut, documented proof links him to asbestos deal' "It’s a powerful moment," says Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of "Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture". 11 November 2020 9:07 AM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Wed by-election pre-view- FF plus talks

Wed by-election pre-view- FF plus talks

9 November 2020 1:07 PM

Guest : Pieter Groenewald | Leader at Freedom Front Plus |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Gaming industry's mobile game

11 November 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanbi explains Why the Vanrhynsdorp succulent bust matters

11 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Ismail Ebrahim | CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered                                                 Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the role of independents in today's countrywide by-elections?

11 November 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Mmusi Maimane |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will Ace Magashule step aside?

11 November 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Carl Niehaus |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid vaccines start to roll out - is it a silver bullet?

11 November 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Prof Linda - Gail Bekker | Head Of The Desmond Tutu Hiv Centre at UCT |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knysna by-election battleground

11 November 2020 12:22 PM

Guest : Blake Linder | journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

12:43 pm - The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

10 November 2020 1:33 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wed by-election pre-view - DA talks

10 November 2020 1:27 PM

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela |  DA Provincial Leader in the Western Cape and Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wed by-election pre-view - ANC talks

10 November 2020 1:22 PM

Guest: Ronalda Nalumango | Western Cape Provincial secretary and Convener at ANC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All systems go for Super Wednesday by-election 2020?

10 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

