Tension in Northern Suburbs - Brackenfell ward councillor & EFF respond

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:33
Restaurant News with Eat Out
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tessa Purdon - Food editor at Food24.Com
Today at 13:40
Food - UCook moves into the frozen meal space
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christopher Verster-Cohen
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - How to approach the Road Accident Fund for claims
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys
Today at 14:50
Music with Faraway George
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Heinrich George (Faraway George)
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Have crime levels gone down in Cape Town during the pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 15:40
Teacher of the year: Ronald Kock invents box for screen recordings of lessons by teachers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Kock - teacher of the year
Today at 15:50
Zambia has gone into sovereign default.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 16:05
Lindiwe Sisulu: state will give land not houses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition
Today at 16:20
The pressures facing teenagers during this age
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joanne Galliven
Today at 16:55
Competition giveaway
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
What is the latest on Zondo and Zuma?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail
Today at 17:20
What is the latest regarding the USA and Trump?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
It is World Premature Day tomorrow - what do you need to know?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amy MacIver - Spokesperson at Newborns Groote Schuur Trust
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom
Today at 18:49
Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
Other People’s Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dorah Sithole - Food Editor at True Love magazine
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'We have an open-door policy as a caring city and are always willing to talk' CoCT hasn't yet spoken to Covid-19 informal settlement residents, but Malusi Booi hopes to have discussions going forward. 16 November 2020 12:43 PM
Johann Kriegler: John Hlophe is not fit to be a judge, JSC hasn't dealt with him Retired Constitutional Court judge Johann Kriegler says John Hlophe has maligned his judicial colleagues for decades with no conse... 16 November 2020 12:28 PM
Tempted to get of the power grid? Here's why it may not be a good idea Energy expert and solar power manufacturer Ralph Berold explains the costs both financial and ethical of leaving the Eskom supply. 16 November 2020 7:23 AM
View all Local
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was invol... 16 November 2020 11:16 AM
'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer Extradition expert Gary Eisenberg explains the process of South Africa bringing Sheperd Bushiri back to SA to face trial. 16 November 2020 7:50 AM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Everything you need to know about free entry to national parks from Monday Free Access Week is from 16-20 November. SANParks has added bonus days to include the weekend at some Cape national parks. 15 November 2020 2:57 PM
[VIDEO] Lester's first plane ride since lockdown and Durbs bunny chow lessons Lester Kiewit is in Durban with 702's Clement Manyathela and says he is getting his own personal bunny chow lesson in Durban. 14 November 2020 10:16 AM
Pneumonia: what are the causes and how is it treated? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg breaks down the causes for lower respiratory tract infection, which typically refers to lung infections. 14 November 2020 8:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Tension in Northern Suburbs - Brackenfell ward councillor & EFF respond

Tension in Northern Suburbs - Brackenfell ward councillor & EFF respond

10 November 2020 12:26 PM

Guests

1) Rhynardt Bresler | ward councillor  at Ward 102

2) Nosipho  Makamba Botya | Deputy Provincial Chair  at Economic Freedom Fighters

 


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Trump says election was rigged & refuses to concede

16 November 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits                                                           University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tigray crisis in Ethiopia

16 November 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Laetitia Bader | Horn of Africa director at Human Rights Watch |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public outcry to Bayer ad of dad changing his daughter's nappy - ARB responds

16 November 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Gail Schimmel |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is Judge Hlope giving interviews?

16 November 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Dianne Hawker | News Editor at The Times |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extradition process to bring Bushiri's back

16 November 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Nomsa Maseko

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extradition process to bring Bushiri's back

16 November 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Adv. Anton Katz

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo comission

16 November 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Neeshan Balton |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?

13 November 2020 1:24 PM

Guest : Shando Theron |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

Guest : Shama Nathoo | Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility                                            Hub (UA Hub) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps

13 November 2020 1:19 PM

Guest : Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in                                                  the Linguistics Department at University of the                                                              Western Cape |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille

Politics

'Bushiri invoked SADC protocol, may have the last laugh says extradition lawyer

Politics

New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year

World

EWN Highlights

COVID-19-infected matrics in Gauteng to write exams at Nasrec field hospital

16 November 2020 12:49 PM

Vaal Dam levels increase to over 33% following recent rainfall

16 November 2020 12:29 PM

Zondo’s comments frightened Zuma, lawyer says in recusal matter

16 November 2020 12:26 PM

