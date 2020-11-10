Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Discovery ordered to stop selling cheap health cover (Discovery Primary Care) Primary Care cover will continue for existing clients, says Discovery SA CEO Hylton Kallner. 10 November 2020 9:00 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
No more state ICU beds in Nelson Mandela Bay as Covid-19 cases climb The Eastern Cape Department of Health has confirmed that Nelson Mandela Bay's public healthcare sector has run out of ICU beds. 10 November 2020 5:13 PM
No 'Hollywood-style' arrest for Ace - gentleman's agreement for court appearance ANC Sec-Gen Ace Magashule is set to appear in court for corruption. The Money Show interviews News24's Qaanitah Hunter. 10 November 2020 7:02 PM
'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant' News24's Peter du Toit predicts that ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule will not go down quietly after a warrant was issued for h... 10 November 2020 6:19 PM
Don't underestimate Angelo Agrizzi says his publisher Melinda Ferguson Ferguson is the publisher of Agrizzi's memoir, 'Inside the Belly of the Beast' which tells of his time as COO of Bosasa. 10 November 2020 3:32 PM
Here's the difference between electronic vs digital signatures Maeson Maherry of LAWTrust explains the differences and outlines safety concerns. 10 November 2020 2:56 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
CapeNature reopens popular Whale Trail after major upgrades The world-renowned Whale trail hike in the De Hoop Nature Reserve has reopened to the public after almost two years of refurbishme... 10 November 2020 4:16 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.). 2 November 2020 8:16 PM
Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met US President-elect Joe Biden’s daughter-in-law is a Johannesburger, reports Helena Wasserman (Business Insider SA). 10 November 2020 3:40 PM
Dagga won the US election by a landslide Some of the most socially conservative states in the US voted for dagga to be legal. 10 November 2020 11:39 AM
'Americans are feeling angry, divided, still anxious. 4 ugly years are coming' Joe Biden will almost certainly become the 46th US President in January. Bruce Whitfield talks to political reporter Hans Nichols. 9 November 2020 6:39 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that' Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.) 9 November 2020 8:07 PM
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%) Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council. 9 November 2020 6:24 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates

Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates

10 November 2020 12:41 PM

Guest: Ray Joseph | Investigative Journalist


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

12:43 pm - The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

10 November 2020 1:33 PM
Wed by-election pre-view - DA talks

10 November 2020 1:27 PM

Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela |  DA Provincial Leader in the Western Cape and Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government.

Wed by-election pre-view - ANC talks

10 November 2020 1:22 PM

Guest: Ronalda Nalumango | Western Cape Provincial secretary and Convener at ANC

All systems go for Super Wednesday by-election 2020?

10 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)

Race tensions outside Brackenfell High school - IJR responds

10 November 2020 12:35 PM

Guest: Stanley Henkeman | Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)

Tension in Northern Suburbs - Brackenfell ward councillor & EFF respond

10 November 2020 12:26 PM

Guests

1) Rhynardt Bresler | ward councillor  at Ward 102

2) Nosipho  Makamba Botya | Deputy Provincial Chair  at Economic Freedom Fighters

 

Never Again Association release new Anti-Fascist Educational Initiative Online

9 November 2020 1:10 PM

Guest : Rafal Pankowski | Spokesperson at Never Again Association |

Wed by-election pre-view- FF plus talks

9 November 2020 1:07 PM

Guest : Pieter Groenewald | Leader at Freedom Front Plus |

Wed by-election pre-view - Good party talks

9 November 2020 1:00 PM

Guest : Brett Herron

Trending

'Ferocious fightback coming from Magashule and supporters after arrest warrant'

Politics

Brackenfell latest: EFF to lay charges, while school applies for court interdict

Politics

Joe Biden’s son Hunter married South African Melissa Cohen a week after they met

World

