Ramaphosa gives green light to Lottery probe - Groundup investigates

Guest: Ray Joseph | Investigative Journalist
Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela | DA Provincial Leader in the Western Cape and Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape - Government.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronalda Nalumango | Western Cape Provincial secretary and Convener at ANCLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stanley Henkeman | Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (IJR)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Rhynardt Bresler | ward councillor at Ward 102
2) Nosipho Makamba Botya | Deputy Provincial Chair at Economic Freedom Fighters
Guest : Rafal Pankowski | Spokesperson at Never Again Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Pieter Groenewald | Leader at Freedom Front Plus |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Brett HerronLISTEN TO PODCAST