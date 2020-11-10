All systems go for Super Wednesday by-election 2020?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:07
On the couch - young entrepreneur develops app to help doctors and patients with online consultations
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marc Knowles
Today at 13:33
Greener Living 1 - Take a Hike to clean the mountain
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wahida Parker - Managing Director at Table Mountain Aerial Cableway
Today at 13:45
Greener Living 2 - Local NGO's plan to deal with nurdle spill
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
George van der Schyff
Today at 14:07
Advice - Everything you need to know about Wills - part 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Alex Simeonides CEO of capital legacy
Today at 14:50
Music with Phil Gregory
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Phil Gregory
Today at 15:10
More Golden Arrow busses burnt in Khayelitsha
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronwen Dyke - Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow
Today at 15:20
Tourism back in full swing as SA opens its borders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
The future of online learning
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 16:10
Exam Disruption due to protest action
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:20
The latest on matters relating to Ace Magashule
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ina Gouws
Today at 16:55
Lets help this young singer attend the Drakensberg Boys Choir School
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kagisho Palagangwe - Father of Ethan
Today at 17:05
A weekly catchup with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
2020 Masters Tournament golf tournament.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:46
SA actor Phumzile Sitole makes her Star Trek debut
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Phumzile Sitole
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Monthly "mystery box" service that delivers pot plants and more
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Saffron de la Rouviere - Founder & Owner at Saffron's Garden Plant Club
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Licensing an idea for business owners.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance: How you can make your retirement savings last for longer
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
AG Kimi Makwetu was an outstanding public servant, says SARS boss SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has paid tribute to outgoing Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu who died in hospital on Wednesd... 12 November 2020 1:12 PM
[WATCH] The day Kataza returned home to Slangkop Volunteers known as Kataza's angels who have helped keep the famous baboon safe for over 70 days watched his release from afar. 12 November 2020 12:53 PM
CoCT: Land invaders behind Khayelitsha protests that caused major traffic delays The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says land invaders in Khayelitsha have taken to the streets demanding services that officials can... 12 November 2020 11:31 AM
[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop The move is part of the agreement between CoCT and animal rights activist Ryno Engelbrecht who will now withdraw his court action. 12 November 2020 11:26 AM
Restrictions on international travel to be lifted, alcohol sale rules relaxed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans after growing speculation about a return to a stricter lockdown. 11 November 2020 8:43 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Number of unemployed South Africans swells by 2.2 million in 3 months South Africa's unemployment rate increased by 7.5 percentage points to 30.8% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2020. 12 November 2020 1:14 PM
Renting vs buying property – it's an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars The deadline to submit is approaching fast. "Over 70% of taxpayers have already filed their returns," says Marcia Ujobolo of Sars. 12 November 2020 10:38 AM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
Bombarded by enticing Black Friday promotions? Be vigilant, warns NCC The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to be more vigilant when purchasing Black Friday goods, especially onli... 11 November 2020 3:28 PM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don't feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
Dad recalls CapeTalk listeners picking son's name 10 years ago Adrian remembers how a CapeTalk poll 10 years ago had listeners choosing Zack Mathew as wife Pippa was about to give birth. 10 November 2020 12:54 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
All systems go for Super Wednesday by-election 2020?

All systems go for Super Wednesday by-election 2020?

10 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest: Masego Sheburi | Deputy Chief Electoral Officer: Electoral Matters at Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit Podcast

Protest in Khayelitsha - KDF responds

12 November 2020 1:13 PM

Guest : Ndithini Thyido | Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA's school exam results need a richer flow of data?

12 November 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Martin Gustafsson | Researcher at Stellenbosch University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mongameli Bobani passes way

12 November 2020 12:53 PM

Guest : Mkhululi Ndamase | Political editor at PE Herald |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

By-elections results: DA took a pounding

12 November 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

In memory of Kimi Makewtu: a tribute to the Auditor-General

12 November 2020 12:45 PM

Guest : Edward Kieswetter |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Post Ramaphosa speech reax - Analyst weighs in

12 November 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Richard Calland|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We need to take responsibility to avoid another lockdown

12 November 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Gaming industry's mobile game

11 November 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sanbi explains Why the Vanrhynsdorp succulent bust matters

11 November 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Ismail Ebrahim | CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered                                                 Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the role of independents in today's countrywide by-elections?

11 November 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Mmusi Maimane |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 resurgence driven by poorly ventilated indoor gatherings - Prof Madhi

Local

[VIDEO] Buses torched in Khayelitsha protest, some matric pupils left stranded

Local

We pay tax refunds within 72 hours - Sars

Business Lifestyle

[BREAKING NEWS] Kataza has arrived back home in Slangkop

Local Politics

Khayelitsha protesters say CoCT, Parliament ignored demands for basic services

12 November 2020 12:52 PM

Germany sees signs of virus curve flattening

12 November 2020 12:28 PM

Zim journalist Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail again - report

12 November 2020 12:13 PM

