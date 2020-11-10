Wed by-election pre-view - ANC talks

Guest: Ronalda Nalumango | Western Cape Provincial secretary and Convener at ANC
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ndithini Thyido | Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Martin Gustafsson | Researcher at Stellenbosch University |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mkhululi Ndamase | Political editor at PE Herald |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Wayne Sussman | Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Edward Kieswetter |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Richard Calland|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Marc Mendelson | Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ismail Ebrahim | CFR Node Manager for Custodians of Rare and Endangered Wildflowers (CREW) at Sanbi (Kirstenbosch) |LISTEN TO PODCAST