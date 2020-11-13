Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's Surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charl van Loggerenberg - MD at International Sos
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Daryl Brown
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Daryl Brown - Ambassador at South African Depression and Anxiety Group
Today at 07:40
World Diabetes Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Paula Thom - Co-ordinator of DSA Young Guns at Diabetes South Africa
Today at 07:50
GO-LO supports diabetics on World Diabetes Day
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Yusuf Cassim - CEO at Go-Lo
Today at 08:10
Analysis: Ace Magashule
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Prof Andre Duvenhage
Today at 08:40
Stomers vs Cheetahs
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Xola Ntshinga - at Rugby Commentator
Today at 08:50
CapeTalk in Durban
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Lester Kiewit - Presenter: Tonight with Lester Kiewit at CapeTalk
Today at 09:10
16 kays for 16 days
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Colleen Cross - Coordinator at 16 Kays for 16 Days
Today at 09:45
11:11 Rowlene
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Rowlene .
Latest Local
[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf Poignant photographs by biologist and photographer Sally Sivewright who has recorded Kataza's incredible journey for over 70 days. 13 November 2020 2:48 PM
Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court "Carl Niehaus and Supra Mahumapelo were bungled out of court," says Tumaole Mohlaoli. "It was a spectacle..." 13 November 2020 1:23 PM
Wahoo! Kataza has made it back to his troop Grainy pics have started streaming in of the famous baboon in Kommetjie road his home turf side by side with alpha George. 13 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Local
Unemployment jumps to 30.8%, 1.6m fewer people with jobs than in Q3/2019 The latest unemployment figures make for gloomy, and confusing reading. Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Ndumiso Hadebe. 12 November 2020 7:01 PM
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents "Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman. 12 November 2020 1:55 PM
Death of former mayor Mongameli Bobani leaves gap in NMB politics Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani succumbed to Covid-19 on Wednesday evening. 12 November 2020 1:50 PM
View all Politics
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
Spar CEO delighted at booze sales announcement, 'Tops sales were 20% down' The Money Show interviews Spar CEO Graham O'Connor and Sun International's Anthony Leeming on relaxation of alcohol, travel rules. 12 November 2020 8:32 PM
View all Business
Wendy Knowler explores: veganism, debt and motor vehicle accidents Renowned consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler hosted an insightful hour on CapeTalk on Sunday evening. 13 November 2020 6:07 PM
MultiChoice grows subscriber base, sees TelkomOne competition as 'opportunity' The MultiChoice Group has added 1.2 million active subscribers, almost half in SA. The Money Show talks to CFO Tim Jacobs. 12 November 2020 7:38 PM
Renting vs buying property – it’s an interesting calculation right now Banks are hungry for 1st-time buyers right now and interest rates have never been this low, says property entrepreneur Grant Smee. 12 November 2020 11:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
Physical activity significantly boosts children's brain development – research Lockdown is a scenario we never imagined. So, don’t feel guilty, says researcher Catherine Draper. She offers movement guidelines. 6 November 2020 10:04 AM
View all Sport
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Telkom's mobile business grows, new 'budget' streaming to focus on local content The Money Show interviews CEO Sipho Maseko about Telkom's interim results and the launch of the TelkomOne streaming service. 10 November 2020 7:49 PM
TelkomOne streaming launches to take on Netflix at half the price with free data "The price is competitive," says Business Insider SA Editor Helena Wasserman. "Telkom subsidises the streaming costs [data]." 10 November 2020 1:06 PM
View all Entertainment
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
What you need to know about the Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough Pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech have revealed a breakthrough in the race to find a Covid-19 vaccine. 11 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all World
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
View all Africa
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?

Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?

13 November 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Jan Hendrik Venter | Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the                                                            Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land                                                    Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?

13 November 2020 1:24 PM

Guest : Shando Theron |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

Guest : Shama Nathoo | Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility                                            Hub (UA Hub) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps

13 November 2020 1:19 PM

Guest : Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in                                                  the Linguistics Department at University of the                                                              Western Cape |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

60% youth unemployment - Youth Capital respond

13 November 2020 1:00 PM

Guest : Mario Meyer | Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is releasing the quarterly crime stats helpful or a hindrance?

13 November 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Dr Guy Lamb |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ace Magashule in court

13 November 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report with JJ Cornish

12 November 2020 1:26 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Protest in Khayelitsha - KDF responds

12 November 2020 1:13 PM

Guest : Ndithini Thyido | Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Does SA's school exam results need a richer flow of data?

12 November 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Martin Gustafsson | Researcher at Stellenbosch University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[PHOTOS] Tokai resident says trees poisoned after he allowed kids to pick fruit

Local

[NEW PHOTOS] Kataza back on his home turf

Local

Ace Magashule supporters burn image of President Ramaphosa outside of court

Local Politics

New York shuts early as global daily virus deaths top 10,000

13 November 2020 6:57 PM

Trump emerges from election gloom to hold rare work meeting

13 November 2020 6:36 PM

Police appoint task team in FS to tackle stock theft crisis

13 November 2020 6:35 PM

