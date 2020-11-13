Threat of wheat disease Triticum in SA - what impact would that have on food security?

Guest : Jan Hendrik Venter | Scientist in the Early Warning Systems Division of the Directorate Plant Health at Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) |
Guest : Shando Theron |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Shama Nathoo | Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility Hub (UA Hub) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in the Linguistics Department at University of the Western Cape |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Mario Meyer | Learning Manager and Policy Analyst at Youth Capital |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Guy Lamb |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Tumaole Mohlaoli - Snr Reporter at Newzroom Afrika |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ndithini Thyido | Chairperson at Khayelitsha Development Forum|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Martin Gustafsson | Researcher at Stellenbosch University |LISTEN TO PODCAST