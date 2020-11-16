Extradition process to bring Bushiri's back

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - How to approach the Road Accident Fund for claims Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kirstie Haslam, Partner at DSC Attorneys

Today at 14:50 Music with Faraway George Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Heinrich George (Faraway George)

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 Have crime levels gone down in Cape Town during the pandemic? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT

Today at 15:40 Teacher of the year: Ronald Kock invents box for screen recordings of lessons by teachers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ronald Kock - teacher of the year

Today at 15:50 Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Sifiso Zulu - Reporter at EWN

Today at 16:05 Lindiwe Sisulu: state will give land not houses Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Axolile Notywala - General Secretary at Social Justice Coalition

Today at 16:20 The pressures facing teenagers during this age Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Joanne Galliven

Today at 16:55 Competition giveaway Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 What is the latest on Zondo and Zuma? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan - journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail

Today at 17:20 What is the latest regarding the USA and Trump? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof John Stremlau - Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

Today at 17:45 It is World Premature Day tomorrow - what do you need to know? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Amy MacIver - Spokesperson at Newborns Groote Schuur Trust

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Vodacom is confident it has the cash to weather the pandemic then increases dividend payout The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Shameel Joosub - Group CEO at Vodacom

Today at 18:49 Astral Foods annual earnings fall 14% The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Schutte - CEO at Astral

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Tim Harford. How to make the world add up The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

