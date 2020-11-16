Tigray crisis in Ethiopia - Human Rights Watch talks solutions

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Teacher's nifty invention helped colleagues record video lessons during lockdown Ronald Kock came up with a modified way to use a cardboard box to record videos for teachers who wanted to record lessons but lack... 16 November 2020 5:26 PM
[WATCH] SA man takes Marmite-eating Guinness World record title Bill Cowley ate 270g of marmite in 60 seconds and took the title. 16 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all Local
Zuma scraping bottom of the barrel with Zondo recusal bid - Kathrada Foundation The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says Jacob Zuma is grasping at straws in an effort to play the victim as he applies for Zondo to rec... 16 November 2020 1:19 PM
No substance to Madikizela 'assassination plot' claims so far, says Helen Zille Helen Zille, chair of the DA's federal council, says the party is investigating allegations that its Western Cape leader was invol... 16 November 2020 11:16 AM
View all Politics
DStv has a new decoder with Netflix and Showmax included If you can’t beat them, join them. MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen discusses the new DStv decoder with Netflix integration. 13 November 2020 3:14 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
For the love of plants: Online service provides 'surprise' delivery every month Saffron de la Rouviere's capitalized on the move to online shopping and turned her passion for plants into a business. 12 November 2020 9:04 PM
View all Business
Parents urged to be alert to teen depression after suicide of two Gr. 11 pupils A child behavioural therapist has encouraged parents to look out for signs of depression in their teens and keep an open dialogue. 16 November 2020 7:24 PM
[WATCH] The TV ad that had 5 women complaining about dad changing baby's nappy The Advertising Regulatory Board decided to make a formal decision on it and did not rule against the Bayer advert. 16 November 2020 1:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Stormers may be playing their last match at Newlands today against Cheetahs That's a huge history that they will be saying goodbye to, says rugby commentator Xola Ntshinga 14 November 2020 10:00 AM
[WATCH] Hop, skip and a jump across a pond...and an incredible hole-in-one Spanish golfer Jon Rahm lands a hole-in-one during practice for The Masters in Atlanta, video already on nearly 19 million views. 11 November 2020 10:48 AM
Empty stadiums affect referee behaviour - study "Home teams are now less likely to win free-kicks and yellow cards," says sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 6 November 2020 3:49 PM
View all Sport
It's been a rollercoaster - SA actor Phumzile Sitole on her new 'Star Trek' role South African actress Phumzile Sitole landed a new role in season three of Star Trek Discovery as Captain Ndoye. 16 November 2020 3:21 PM
Two Oceans Aquarium celebrates 25 years since it opened its doors Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff catches up with the Head of Communications and Media at the Two Oceans Aquarium, Renee Leeuwner. 14 November 2020 8:24 AM
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend - and they're all free Check out these events happening around The Mother City. 14 November 2020 7:34 AM
View all Entertainment
New Zealand rocked by voting fraud scandal - for Bird of the Year While Donald Trump's claims of US electoral fraud are unverified, New Zealand has a clear case of vote rigging ruffling feathers.... 15 November 2020 12:24 PM
Top 10 UK funeral music choices - pop music is in, traditional hymns are out UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist says the data has been gleaned from the Coop Funeral Care in the United Kingdom. 12 November 2020 9:06 AM
US records 200K new Covid-19 cases in a day. Hospitalisations at all-time high More people are being infected and hospitalised right now in the US than at any time since the pandemic began. 11 November 2020 3:29 PM
View all World
Warrant of arrest issued for Bushiris as part of extradition process A warrant of arrest has been issued for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after the duo skipped bail a... 16 November 2020 6:40 PM
Cape Town – still without tourists - wins big at the 2020 World Travel Awards Breathtakingly beautiful Cape Town is winning tourism awards left, right and centre. If only there were tourists. 10 November 2020 2:20 PM
[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] Nambian President Mimi Sio wa Kweli on the US election "In my country, we have a beautiful, beautiful saying: You are fired!" says Nambian President for Life Mimi Sio wa Kweli. 6 November 2020 2:14 PM
View all Africa
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
ANC backtracks on August corruption directive, Ace Magashule to stay in office Magashule appears in court on Friday for corruption. The legal process must be fair and without prejudice, says the ANC. 11 November 2020 6:52 PM
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy… Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy. 11 November 2020 1:16 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Tigray crisis in Ethiopia - Human Rights Watch talks solutions

Tigray crisis in Ethiopia - Human Rights Watch talks solutions

16 November 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : Laetitia Bader | Horn of Africa director at Human Rights Watch |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Trump says election was rigged & refuses to concede

16 November 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits                                                           University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public outcry to Bayer ad of dad changing his daughter's nappy - ARB responds

16 November 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Gail Schimmel | ARB CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is Judge Hlope giving interviews?

16 November 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Dianne Hawker | Newzroom Afrika's Special Projects Editor 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Extradition process to bring Bushiris back

16 November 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Nomsa Maseko, BBC journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the extradition process to bring the Bushiris back?

16 November 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Adv. Anton Katz - an advocate with some experience in extradition matters

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma's Zondo Commission recusal bid - Ahmed Kathrada Foundation weighs in

16 November 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Neeshan Balton |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are divorce rates on the increase due to lockdown?

13 November 2020 1:24 PM

Guest : Shando Theron |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Disability Awareness Month: UAB calls for disability access in the tourism sector

13 November 2020 1:23 PM

Guest : Shama Nathoo | Founder and managing director at Universal Accessibility                                            Hub (UA Hub) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The signifcance of expanding of the dictionary of Afrikaans with Kaaps

13 November 2020 1:19 PM

Guest : Dr Quentin Williams | Sociolinguist and Associate Professor of Linguistics in                                                  the Linguistics Department at University of the                                                              Western Cape |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

