Councillor calls for cool heads

Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved

Visit the show page

567 medium wave (AM)

Today at 14:10 Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Wayne Sher

Wayne Sher alternative

125 125

Today at 15:20 Mkhize visits the Eastern Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

125 125

Today at 15:40 Update on the situation in Tigray Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dino Mahtani

125 125

Today at 15:50 SABC should be protected Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

David L Smith

125 125

Today at 16:05 Open letter to former classmates at Brackenfell High Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Adriaan Basson

125 125

Today at 16:20 Geo-engineering and drought in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Romaric C. Odoulami

125 125

Today at 16:55 Airlink giveaway Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Zondo recusal decision Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Karyn Maughan

125 125

Today at 17:20 Dementia and former footballers Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ross Tucker

125 125

Today at 17:45 "Snow" by John Banville Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

John Banville

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 Spar reports 8.8% rise in full year earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graham O'Connor - CEO at Spar Group

125 125

Today at 19:08 SKYPE : Business Unusual : disruption in the diary industry The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE: Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125