Police Minister reacting to Julius Malema statement threatening to attack SAPS officials

The partnership saw R1 from every box of JOKO 100 tea bags sold donated to POWA to help advocate for women’s rights and provide shelter and counselling services as well as legal advice for survivors of domestic violence. This translates to R5 million annually. During the 16 Days of Activism 2020, consumers are again urged to look out for the iconic red JOKO packaging featuring the powerful purple #EndDomesticSilence message.

