How will the Transport MEC contain a second wave of infections as people travel (provincially) over Xmas

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:55
Kraaifontein couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tamara Freeman
Today at 14:15
Personal Finance - Are you secure from cybercriminals during Black Friday
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Nicol
Today at 14:50
Music with Arno Carstens
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Arno Carstens - Rock Star, Local Musician at ...
Today at 18:09
EOH and the State Capture episode
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde Premier Alan Winde says officials will consider the possibility of isolating certain regions in the Western Cape as part of the re... 26 November 2020 10:27 AM
Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak A second wave of Covid-19 infections is now well established in parts of SA, says Piet Streicher (Pandemic Data and Analytics). 26 November 2020 9:10 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
View all Local
'Mixed messages' as Mpumalanga ANC reinstates PEC member charged with rape The ANC in Mpumalanga has reinstated a former MEC into its provincial executive committee (PEC) as he faces allegations of raping... 26 November 2020 11:49 AM
EFF MPs behind 2019 budget vote disruptions to fight Parly contempt charges The EFF MPs who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s 2019 budget vote speech plan to challenge the legislation and rules of Parliam... 25 November 2020 6:21 PM
De Klerk told to 'stay in his lane' after foundation comments on Zuma-Zondo feud Some South African Twitter users aren't impressed with the FW de Klerk Foundation's input on Zuma's state capture appearance delay... 25 November 2020 1:40 PM
View all Politics
Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town "Google's new cable will land at Melkbosstrand, shoring up our positioning as Africa’s tech hub," says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris. 26 November 2020 1:24 PM
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all Business
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Black Friday: Vodacom, MTN, Rain, Telkom, Cell C… discounts on data, tech deals "Retailers are pushing out as much stock as possible," says Nazareen Ebrahim. "Better data prices, newer devices…" 25 November 2020 2:47 PM
Used McLaren Senna goes on sale in South Africa for R29 million It is, relatively speaking, peanuts. "A Cape Town collector paid R80m for a Pagani Huayra," says motoring journo Ciro de Siena. 25 November 2020 11:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
Why would someone pay R27 million for a pigeon? Winning at all costs; that's why Lester Kiewit interviews George le Roux (President of the South African National Pigeon Organisation). 17 November 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Locally produced queer doccie film "Skeef" makes Showmax debut The documentary "Skeef", directed by broadcaster Renaldo Schwarp, will be available to stream on Showmax from Monday 23 November. 22 November 2020 12:42 PM
View all Entertainment
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
'If you courier dagga to a friend, there’s no way to prosecute you' "Judges must exercise discretion in favour of liberty," says lawyer Gareth Prince. "Police have no right to frisk you for dagga." 24 November 2020 1:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
How will the Transport MEC contain a second wave of infections as people travel (provincially) over Xmas

How will the Transport MEC contain a second wave of infections as people travel (provincially) over Xmas

26 November 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Bonginkosi Madikizela | Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape -                                                             Government |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Why the cost of food has gone up

26 November 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Dr Kobus Laubscher | Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World mourns talented tortured football legend Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Frankie Deges

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table Mountain Hiker makes is 1000th hike

26 November 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Robert van Zyl |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parly calls for reconsideration of Clause 14 & 21 of the electoral laws amendment bill - IEC responds

26 November 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Mawethu Mosery

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why don't people change their behavior in the face of overwhelming evidence?

26 November 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Andre Hofmeyr | Behavioural scientist and Director at the School of Economics at                                            UCT Research Unit in Behavioural Economics and                                                                  Neuroeconomics (RUBEN) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim: Black Friday

25 November 2020 1:09 PM

Guest : Nazareen Ebrahim | CEO at Socially Acceptable |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why do Bushiri's followers still follow him?

25 November 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Ilana Van Wyk | Researcher at Huma |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PAC's statement to ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march - FXI responds

25 November 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Samkelo Mokhine | FXI Executive Director at Freedom Of Expression Institute |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAHRC takes party to court for using ‘one settler, one bullet’ phrase during march - PAC responds

25 November 2020 12:33 PM

Guest : Apa Pooe | National Elections Head at Pan Africanist Congress (Pac) |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Western Cape Covid-19 infections surge. George/Knysna exceeds 1st wave peak

Local

WC experts to discuss possibility of Covid-19 'circuit-breaker' measures - Winde

Local

Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Four more students charged in France over teacher's beheading

26 November 2020 12:47 PM

Mkhwebane has jurisdiction to probe Ramaphosa’s campaign funding, ConCourt told

26 November 2020 12:43 PM

Ex-Transnet treasurer asserts right not to incriminate himself at Zondo Inquiry

26 November 2020 11:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA