Transparency in municipal procurement

Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 09:40
Latest Western Cape Provincial Covid 19 repsponse
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Ocean Hub with Alexis Grosskopf
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs
Today at 10:33
Helena Wasseman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Today at 10:45
Watch-Zondo-Tom Moyane vs Provin Gordhan-Live crossing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Black Friday……30% off means you still spend 70%
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 11:32
Taste Test Mondays
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather-Screen Time how long we spend looking at digital device screens
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Technology Consultant at Plain Speak
Today at 12:23
Investigation into forced sterilisations
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 12:27
Illegal surveilance on your phone
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Vorster - Private investigator at CA Investigations
Today at 12:40
Dan Weclaw speaks out
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
A reflection on a year of Quote this Woman
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
Serial entrepreneur, Ian Fuhr launches Hatch Institute
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Sorbet
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature - 50 People that F***** South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alexander Parker - Author of '50 People Who Messed Up the World' at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhnegu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lentswe Bhengu
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain 'It was all about his chain, they took his chain and afterward they fight with him, and stabbed him,' says Mikyle's mom. 30 November 2020 7:50 AM
Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz Auctioneer Steph Olivier says they are currently closing about 2 restaurants a week. 30 November 2020 6:32 AM
'This will become a sacred space' - Philisa Abafazi Bethu opens family centre Community activist Lucinda Evans officially opened the doors of the Philisa Abafazi Bethu (PAB) Family Centre this week, bringing... 29 November 2020 10:31 AM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
Offshore investment row: Asisa didn't consult properly says Magda Wierzycka Bruce Whitfield interviews Wierzycka (Sygnia CEO) and Asisa's Leon Campher after Treasury's u-turn on pension fund investments. 26 November 2020 8:51 PM
It was a massive relief when Zondo Commission approached me - EOH CEO Stephen van Coller's come clean about the dirty dealings at EOH before his tenure. He talks about uncovering the corruption. 26 November 2020 6:44 PM
"Backdoor dealings" in Ford Kuga settlement, claims Reshall Jimmy's sister The sister of Ford Kuga fire victim Reshall Jimmy claims there were some underhanded tactics involved in her brother's case. 27 November 2020 1:13 PM
Three questions to ask yourself before being sucked into the Black Friday frenzy There's a danger of making bad choices when logic goes out of the window. Stuff magazine's Toby Shapshak has some pointers. 26 November 2020 7:45 PM
South African farms produce largest wheat harvest in many years SA’s farms are wildly productive right now. Summer crop projections look excellent, says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 26 November 2020 3:14 PM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Founder of popular restaurant chain Tashas releases new coffee table cookbook "I never imagined that Tashas would be what it is today", says founder Natasha Sideris. 27 November 2020 4:25 PM
Free coding course – with a job at the end (R240 000 per year starting salary) Tell your people! About 98% of WeThinkCode_'s tuition-free students find permanent employment upon graduating. 26 November 2020 11:42 AM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Football legend Diego Maradona dies at age of 60 The Argentinian World Cup winner suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 8:48 PM
Sir Lewis Hamilton? Boris Johnson reportedly backs knighthood for F1 champion The UK Prime Minister has apparently supported calls for Lewis Hamilton to be knighted after making history last week. 23 November 2020 2:12 PM
'This Is Not A Burial' hits SA big screens with sights set on Oscar nomination 'This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection', starring the late South African screen legend Mary Twala, hopes to make history at 20... 28 November 2020 8:07 AM
Tsonga rap star Sho Madjozi says her new mixtape 'What A Life' is a celebration South African rapper and rising star Sho Madjozi has released her highly-anticipated new mixtape 'What A Life'. 27 November 2020 7:14 PM
Ster-Kinekor opens drive-in theatre in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront From the comfort and safety of your car - watch Nicolas Cage use Jiu-Jitsu on aliens on a state-of-the-art LED screen. 25 November 2020 1:09 PM
Scotland is making tampons and pads free. Meet the woman who made it possible Member of the Scottish Parliament Monica Lennon has successfully led the campaign to make period products freely available to all... 26 November 2020 5:55 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Motion of no confidence in President Ramaphosa: 'It’s about optics' The African Transformation Movement's move against Ramaphosa is posturing ahead of the election in 2021, says Sanusha Naidoo. 27 November 2020 9:24 AM
South Africa is too poor for a second Covid-19 wave. Keep going; wear a mask! "We’re tired but we don’t want to end up like Europe or the USA," says Dr Miriam Altman. "We just can’t afford that." 25 November 2020 9:14 AM
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Transparency in municipal procurement

Transparency in municipal procurement

27 November 2020 12:31 PM

Guest : Prof Jaap de Visser


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

27 November 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What is the true cost of homelessness In Cape Town?

27 November 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Rowen Ravera-Bauer | Strategic Partnership Development Manager at U-Turn |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Temporary closure of a number of WC Mosques, as a result of Covid-19 infections

27 November 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Shaykh Riad Fataar | Deputy President and Chairman of MJC Cemetary                                                                  Management Committee at Muslim Judicial Council of SA |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo inquiry to lay criminal complaint against Dudu Myeni for revealing identity of Mr

27 November 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Nthakoana Ngatane | Reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

R15m inheritance case: Granny was the true parent

27 November 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Contingency plans for the movement of people inter-provincially

27 November 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Dr Thobile Mbengashe | Chief Director For Hiv And Aids at National Department                                                          Of Health |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the cost of food has gone up

26 November 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Dr Kobus Laubscher | Agricultural economist and consultant at Agility Agri |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World mourns talented tortured football legend Diego Maradona

26 November 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Frankie Deges

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Table Mountain Hiker makes is 1000th hike

26 November 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Robert van Zyl |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grassy Park Down Syndrome teen murdered on his birthday for a silver chain

Local

Cape Town catering equipment under the hammer, presents new ideas for small biz

Local Business

I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series

Entertainment Sport

Gauteng faces critical shortage of schools as over 40k pupils not yet placed

30 November 2020 9:28 AM

Thousands of Gauteng learners disappear from school radar since COVID outbreak

30 November 2020 9:01 AM

Gordhan & Moyane to square off at Zondo commission

30 November 2020 8:08 AM

