Auditing TERS Payments - UIF to investigate

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Health & Wellness - Holiday and Summer safety with Dr Darren Green
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:07
Book Club - True Story by Kate Reed Petty
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kate Reed Petty
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Masks and exercise - WHO says masks should not be worn
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jody Boffa
Today at 15:40
Is the Tweedenuwejaar parade happening next year?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
Toys for Joy: Lelieblom House in Crawford
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Daily Maverick: Activists implore President Ramaphosa not to sign controversial Traditional Courts Bill into law
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nolundi Luwaya - LARC Director
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
SALGA Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
SARS tries to secure R4bn State capture loot
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stephan Brummer - Daily Maverick
Today at 17:46
Music: No To Femicide by Kamisa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jay - P - Kamisa member
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
The Friday File: Charlotte Rhys South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Shaun Mc Dermott - Director at Charlotte Rhys SA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How Covid-19 attacked my central nervous system: Sam Plaatjies shares his story Memory loss. Difficulty talking. Loss of muscle control. Cape Town resident Sam Plaatjies describes how Covid-19 led to a rare aut... 4 December 2020 12:43 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Liquor traders to donate medical supplies worth R30m to support NMB and EC govt The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) is supporting the Eastern Cape government in its effort to fight a Covid-19 resurgence... 4 December 2020 10:31 AM
View all Local
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
View all Politics
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Ramaphosa: Stricter rules for NMB hotspot, Garden Route to be assessed President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on Thursday evening (3 December) on measures to curb a Covid-19 resurgence. 3 December 2020 8:49 PM
'History will absolve us' - Former Eskom exec Matshela Koko at Zondo Commission Various witnesses have implicated Matshela Koko in corruption, but he was his confident self before the State Capture Commission. 3 December 2020 6:38 PM
View all Business
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
View all Sport
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
View all Africa
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Auditing TERS Payments - UIF to investigate

Auditing TERS Payments - UIF to investigate

2 December 2020 12:20 PM

Guest : Makhosonke Buthelezi | Spokesperson at Department Of Labour |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

Do men have "real" friends

4 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Mbuyselo Botha | Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africans and Curfew

4 December 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Dr Nicky Falkof | PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pfizer vaccine has just been approved - but that doesn't mean it will come to SA anytime soon

4 December 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Safura Abdool Karim |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Foreign restaurant workers have not received their TERS payments

4 December 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Wendy Alberts |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Massive explosion rocks refinery south of Durban

4 December 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : Robert Mckenzie | Spokesperson at Kzn Ems |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor

4 December 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Thsonono Buyeye |
              Andrew Near |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Knysna and Covid in focus

4 December 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Blake Linder | journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rachel Irvine - Longer with Lester

4 December 2020 11:25 AM

Longer with Lester Episode 6: Communication Guru and Founder of Irvine Partners, Rachel Irvine on effective crisis communication during tough times such as a global pandemic, reflecting on a decade of success in the business and some of the PR trends she's witnessed thus far.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

3 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the plans and logistics of a Covid-Vaccine in SA -SAHPRA responds

3 December 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Silverani Padayachee | Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South                                                             African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook

Local Politics

CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50%

Local Sport Lifestyle

Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election

Africa World Politics Elections

EWN Highlights

I’m not worried at all, says Ace Magashule ahead of ANC NEC meeting

4 December 2020 1:05 PM

'The Molefe-Matshela effect': Koko brags about Eskom performance during his term

4 December 2020 12:51 PM

1st Proteas-England ODI postponed after positive COVID-19 test

4 December 2020 12:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA