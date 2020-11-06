Terry-Anne Adams - Longer with Lester

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Wavescape Festival
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:51
Greener Living - Kaavan the elephant settling into new home
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:15
Advice - DIY - Swimming Pool care
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Craig Lucas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Vote of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:50
Secret Garden Online in association with Babalust.co.za
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:10
Rolling out of SAPS’s e-docket system
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
State and public sector workers’ unions to face off in Labour Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
Salga crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Weekly crossing with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:20
Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:46
The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 18:13
Govt pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servants wage bill increase
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 18:39
The Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA’s lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:08
Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
