Terry-Anne Adams - Longer with Lester

Today at 13:33
Greener Living - Wavescape Festival
Guests
Steve Pike
Today at 13:51
Greener Living - Kaavan the elephant settling into new home
Guests
Fiona Miles
Today at 14:15
Advice - DIY - Swimming Pool care
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Guests
Lisa Morkel
Today at 14:50
Music with Craig Lucas
Guests
Craig Lucas
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Today at 15:20
Vote of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Secret Garden Online in association with Babalust.co.za
Today at 16:10
Rolling out of SAPS’s e-docket system
Guests
Kameshwhri Moonsamy - MLaw dissertation on the administration & governance of the South African docket system at UCT
Today at 16:20
State and public sector workers’ unions to face off in Labour Court
Guests
Puke Maserumule - Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys
Today at 16:55
Salga crossing
Today at 17:05
Weekly crossing with Premier Alan Winde
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
Stabilising the existing African penguin populations which are under massive decline.
Guests
Lewis Pugh - UN Patron of the Seas
Today at 17:46
The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly
Guests
Michael Connelly
Today at 18:13
Govt pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servants wage bill increase
Guests
Musa Mabesa - Principal Executive Office at Government Employees Pension Fund (Gepf)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
The Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA’s lockdown
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 19:08
Business Pivoting in 2020
Guests
Andrew Ross - Managing Director at Chaos Theory (activations agency)
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Business Pivoting in 2020
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Do you take the voluntary retrenchment package?
Guests
Maya Fischer French
Latest Local
WC authorities to clamp down on crowded events '250 gathering limit is too high' Western Cape health officials believe that the current regulations around social gatherings are too risky. They'll be ramping up e... 3 December 2020 1:21 PM
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December) We’ll carry a live stream of the President’s address, right here when it happens. 3 December 2020 1:13 PM
Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA The law can take us further than undirected anger says author and columist Siya Khumalo in his latest article for News 24. 3 December 2020 12:05 PM
We have got to treat baboons humanely - Cameron Dugmore, W Cape ANC Dugmore is calling for an investigation into how money is spent on baboon management. 3 December 2020 11:12 AM
'There's a small window for Capetonians to self-regulate and avert lockdown' The City's Community Safety Mayco member JP Smith discusses concerns about nightspots spreading Covid-19 during season. 3 December 2020 10:36 AM
'There's been no consultation' - Rasa will fight any stricter Covid restrictions There's no scientific evidence the restaurant industry has contributed to the rising infection rate says Rasa's Wendy Alberts. 2 December 2020 6:40 PM
Got a brand emergency? Call 'Ghostbusters for social media crises' Well-known communicators Mike Stopforth and Victor Dlamini have partnered up to launch a 48-hour social media crisis consultancy. 2 December 2020 8:08 PM
Lotto's consecutive number draw not 'dodgy': All combinations equally (un)likely On Wednesday's PowerBall draw - It's when we see an obvious pattern that we get suspicious says statistics expert Johan Ferreira. 2 December 2020 7:23 PM
The Businesses that boomed in 2020 One of the worst years this century did not stop some industries from having their best year yet. 2 December 2020 7:15 PM
Don't pee on a jellyfish sting! (and other summer safety tips) CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King gets some expert summer first aid tips from emergency medicine specialist Dr Charl van Loggernberg. 2 December 2020 12:29 PM
Shopping for a great deal on a used car? 'We bought 900 cars more than we sold' 'This is the best time ever to buy new OR used vehicles'. The Money Show interviews WeBuyCars founder Faan van der Walt. 1 December 2020 7:29 PM
Gain citizenship of another country without giving up your SA passport Pippa Hudson interviews Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners, a firm specialising in dual citizenship. 1 December 2020 3:32 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
John Grisham (300m copies sold!) interview – tune in on Wednesday at 5:30 pm "I’ve been lucky enough to secure an interview with John Grisham on Wednesday at 5:35 pm," says bookworm John Maytham. 1 December 2020 9:34 AM
Somizi dishes on new cookbook - and confirms he's opening a restaurant in 2021 Media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung says he has his 3.7 million Instagram followers to thank for inspiring his new cookbook.... 29 November 2020 11:11 AM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] Cops find man in squalor after mom locks him up for 28 years A woman from Stockholm reportedly removed her son (41) from school when he was 12 and kept him locked up ever since. 2 December 2020 12:05 PM
Saffers, want to live in paradise for a while? 'Work from home' in Mauritius South Africans have an opportunity to live on the island for a few months as part of the new Premium Long-Stay Visa programme. 2 December 2020 8:28 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
Another lockdown on the cards as Covid-19 second wave washes over Western Cape A second wave of Covid-19 infections is taking hold in the province. Should Govt lock down? Are people willing to self-regulate? 1 December 2020 2:32 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
arrow_forward
Terry-Anne Adams - Longer with Lester

Terry-Anne Adams - Longer with Lester

6 November 2020 9:19 AM

Writer Terry-Anne Adams talks coloured identity, albinism, family and growing up in Eldorado Park.


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast

The Africa Report

3 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What are the plans and logistics of a Covid-Vaccine in SA -SAHPRA responds

3 December 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Silverani Padayachee | Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South                                                             African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Support for ATM’s Ramaphosa no-confidence motion looking thin

3 December 2020 12:38 PM

Guest : Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD respond

3 December 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Shaun Shelly |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What's the City of Cape Town's festive safety plan for December?

3 December 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Richard Bosman | Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Winde's digicon

3 December 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Toys for Joy: Christine Revell Children’s Home

2 December 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : Arlene Esau | General Manager and Social worker at Christine Revell                                                         Children’s Home |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lotto Stats: What are the chances of the winning numbers being in order?

2 December 2020 12:59 PM

Guest : Thomas Farrar | Senior Lecturer in Statistics in the Department of Mathematics                                                and Physics at CPUT |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Birthday Oubaas

2 December 2020 12:54 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Here's why we put preventative measures in place at George municipality

2 December 2020 12:52 PM

Guest : Leon van Zyl | Executive Mayor at George Municipality |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa addresses the nation at 8pm (Thurs, 3 December)

Local

'Holidaymakers will take Covid-19 home with them from W Cape and E Cape'

Local

Why reclaiming the original spirit of BBBEE is crucial to nation-building in SA

Local Politics

Zondo Inquiry confirms it will hear testimony from ex-Eskom CEO Koko

3 December 2020 12:37 PM

Italy curbs Christmas travel to avoid virus 'third wave'

3 December 2020 12:28 PM

Ace Magashule on a walkabout to thank ANC supporters

3 December 2020 11:44 AM

