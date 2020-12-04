Pfizer vaccine has just been approved - but that doesn't mean it will come to SA anytime soon

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:45
Live experience with Zoe Zana
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
zoe zana
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
African-American poet Shane McCrae on growing up with racist white grandparents African-American writer Shane McCrae opens up about his tormented childhood and how it shaped his understanding of race and identi... 5 December 2020 9:18 AM
[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize issued compliance notices to the owners of Cubana in Green Point and Rands in Khayelitsha. 5 December 2020 8:46 AM
Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has extended the grace period for all driver's licences that have expired since 26 March. 5 December 2020 7:40 AM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde: I'm relieved but we are definitely not off the hook 'Citizens have got freedom in this province, but freedom comes at a price and that means we've got to play our part,' says Winde. 4 December 2020 6:50 AM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Cape Town wine named 'best in the world' - 2020 International Wine Challenge The world’s best Sauvignon Blanc is from Cape Town (Groot Constantia), according to leading international wine experts. 4 December 2020 3:03 PM
Buying used? Written off cars get patched up and resold – insurers remain silent The list of written-off cars must be made public by insurance firms, says Richard Green (SA Motor Body Repairers’ Association). 4 December 2020 1:36 PM
Govt pension fund recovers from March year-end loss, assets at R1.9 trillion Our long-term focus keeps us steady and we remain resilient says the Government Employees Pension Fund's Musa Mabesa. 3 December 2020 9:05 PM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
I was mindful of Reeva's memory: Director talks Oscar Pistorius ESPN docu-series The Director of the ESPN documentary "The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius" opens up about the process behind the project. 28 November 2020 10:41 AM
It came from a very dark, broken place: Craig Lucas talks latest single 'Happy' Cape Town singer and songwriter Craig Lucas says he has been pleasantly surprised by the reception to his latest single 'Happy' wh... 3 December 2020 3:56 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
South African borders are known to be porous – Malawian journo on Bushiri escape Shepherd Bushiri is far more popular in South Africa than in Malawi (his home country), says Malawian journalist Yvonne Sundu. 18 November 2020 1:42 PM
Govt looking to raise $400 million from sale of stake in bankrupt SAA - report According to a report by Bloomberg News, the funds would be used to re-capitalize the reformed South African Airways. 3 December 2020 7:23 PM
Best wood for a braai? Rooikrans! Black Wattle? Just don't. Tips from an expert "If I could braai every single night, I would!" says Wayne Webber, owner of Houte-Kop Firewood Sales. 2 December 2020 3:20 PM
Don't Worry, Be Merry: 'Checkers Xmas ad may be corny, but gets under your skin' Checkers has given its own twist to Bobby McFerrin's 80s hit song. The TV campaign gets Andy Rice's advertising hero award. 1 December 2020 8:44 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit Podcast
Pfizer vaccine has just been approved - but that doesn't mean it will come to SA anytime soon

Pfizer vaccine has just been approved - but that doesn't mean it will come to SA anytime soon

4 December 2020 12:46 PM

Guest : Safura Abdool Karim |


Do men have "real" friends

4 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Mbuyiselo Botha | Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality |

South Africans and Curfew

4 December 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Dr Nicky Falkof | PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University |

Foreign restaurant workers have not received their TERS payments

4 December 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Wendy Alberts |

Massive explosion rocks refinery south of Durban

4 December 2020 12:30 PM

Guest : Robert Mckenzie | Spokesperson at Kzn Ems |

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor

4 December 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Thsonono Buyeye |
              Andrew Near |

Knysna and Covid in focus

4 December 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Blake Linder | journalist at Knysna-Plett Herald |

Rachel Irvine - Longer with Lester

4 December 2020 11:25 AM

Longer with Lester Episode 6: Communication Guru and Founder of Irvine Partners, Rachel Irvine on effective crisis communication during tough times such as a global pandemic, reflecting on a decade of success in the business and some of the PR trends she's witnessed thus far.

The Africa Report

3 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

What are the plans and logistics of a Covid-Vaccine in SA -SAHPRA responds

3 December 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Silverani Padayachee | Senior Manager: Pharmaceutical Evaluation at South                                                             African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA |

[WATCH] Minister Mkhize joins authorities to crack down on Cape Town's nightlife

Local

Expired learner and driver's licences now valid until August 2021: Mbalula

Local

Matric exam rewrite 'unfortunate', but it's the right decision - MEC Schäfer

Local

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout approaches

5 December 2020 9:41 AM

South Africa's COVID-19 death toll nearing 22k mark

5 December 2020 8:47 AM

Argentine lawmakers seek to name street after Maradona

5 December 2020 7:53 AM

