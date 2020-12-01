Kwasizabantu Mission is not a cult - KSB lawyer responds

Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:45
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a safe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:10
SIU raids National Lotteries offices
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Today at 12:15
GDP figures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 12:23
In memory of Dawn Lindberg:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Sello Maake Ka-Ncube - Actor at ...
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:37
Olympics 2024: Breakdancing confirmed as new sport for Paris games
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - New magazine encourages positive aging
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Terena le Roux
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lisa Morkel
Today at 14:50
Music with Kyle September
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Kyle September
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
