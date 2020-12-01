Quote this Woman: A reflection on a year of closing the gender gap in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:45
16 days of activism,domestic workers and how to ensure a safe working environment
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Pinky Mashiane - Founder at United Domestic Workers of South Africa (Udwosa)
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Moore - Md at Mining Indaba.
Today at 12:10
SIU raids National Lotteries offices
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaizer Kganyago - Spokesperson at Special Investigating Unit
Kaizer Kganyago
Today at 12:15
GDP figures
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Mr Risenga Maluleke- Statistician-General
Today at 12:23
In memory of Dawn Lindberg:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sello Maake Ka-Ncube - Actor at ...
Today at 12:27
Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office has begun - Judges Matter explains
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 12:37
Olympics 2024: Breakdancing confirmed as new sport for Paris games
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lungani Zama
Today at 12:40
Covid-19: Now for the good news
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
Follow up: the true cost of homelessness
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - New magazine encourages positive aging
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Terena le Roux
Today at 14:40
Three Trees Christmas Carols event
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lisa Morkel
Today at 14:50
Music with Kyle September
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle September
Today at 19:33
Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Petri Redelinghuys - Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
MEC Fritz condemns stoning of suspected gang member by Manenberg residents Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the reports of apparent vigilantism in Manenberg over the weekend. 8 December 2020 10:24 AM
Why are cherries more expensive this year? Klondyke Cherry Farm explains Late summer has resulted in cherry harvest being three weeks late and so at this stage, there are fewer cherries going to market. 8 December 2020 6:59 AM
High Court sets aside Mkhwebane's report on Gordhan, debunked SARS 'rogue unit' In her latest legal blow, the High Court found that the Public Protector did not conduct a proper investigation and relied on "dis... 7 December 2020 5:35 PM
Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk Latest High Court judgment 'is definitely one of the most important, if not the most important and the most scathing' against her. 8 December 2020 8:02 AM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
'What happened on Friday was an embarrassment for the city' - NMB new mayor Newly elected Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says roadblocks implemented throughout the metro will enforce the curfew. 7 December 2020 1:39 PM
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development. 7 December 2020 8:14 PM
Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee. 7 December 2020 7:21 PM
FNB plans to debit your account on 15 Dec to take advantage of early paycheck? Journalist Brendyn Lotz received a text from FNB via his banking app that his credit card debit order would be run on 15 December. 7 December 2020 7:18 AM
Remainder of planned Rage Festival parties postponed after Covid-19 outbreak All Rage Festival events scheduled for this year and early in 2021 have been postponed. 7 December 2020 2:25 PM
Budgeting is the best way to overcome financial stress of 2020, says expert With good financial planning, 2020 doesn't have to end on a bad note. Certified financial planner Kirsty Scully shares her expert... 5 December 2020 9:55 AM
Children's book Faizel and the Stars celebrates Afrikaaps and owning one's voice Author and playwright Rafiek Mammon has written a new children’s book titled ‘Faizel and the Stars’. 4 December 2020 3:16 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2021: Entries open in January, but participants to drop by 50% Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs describes key changes to the tour during the time of Covid-19. 4 December 2020 11:27 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
'You're Beautiful' hitmaker James Blunt chats to John Maytham this Tuesday Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 7 December 2020 3:13 PM
I was always the funny guy at the braai: Schalk Bezuidenhout talks comedy career Funnyman and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout says he can't imagine his life without comedy. He chats to Sara-Jayne King about some of hi... 6 December 2020 9:38 AM
Peppa Pig is 'shockingly' violent – psychologists Psychologists found a "subversive and damaging range of violence" in a number of films and TV shows aimed at very small children. 4 December 2020 12:06 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
United Nations votes to remove dagga from list of risky narcotics Dagga is safer than its scheduling suggests, according to the UN. Lester Kiewit interviews drug policy expert Shaun Shelly. 3 December 2020 2:41 PM
Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton to get Covid-19 vaccine live on TV The former US Presidents are working together to fight vaccine hesitancy in a nation suffering the worst outbreak in the world. 3 December 2020 12:27 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Tigrayan leaders 'locked in combat' as armed conflict in Ethiopia continues Violence is escalating in Ethiopia, with fears that the conflict could escalate into civil war. 18 November 2020 5:53 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
Quote this Woman: A reflection on a year of closing the gender gap in SA

Quote this Woman: A reflection on a year of closing the gender gap in SA

1 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Kathy Magrobi | Founder and director at Quote This Woman (NPO) |


Covid vaccines and election campaigns

7 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue |

Paarl's funeral inferno

7 December 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Edgar J Petersen | Funeral services at Willy’s and Gallico |

Will the remainder of the England cricket tour ahead?

7 December 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Zaahier Adams

Nqaba Bhanga: New Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor

7 December 2020 12:37 PM

Guest : Nqaba Bhanga | Mayor at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality |

Is it time to cancel Matric Rage?

7 December 2020 12:29 PM

Guest : Dr Anban Pillay |

The mental impact of Matric rewrites

7 December 2020 12:25 PM

Guest : Khanya

Inquiry into whether Judge John Hlophe is fit to hold office resumes today

7 December 2020 12:21 PM

Guest : Franny Rabkin | Legal Reporter at Business Day |

What happened at the ANC NEC?

7 December 2020 12:16 PM

Guest : Tshidi Madia |

Do men have "real" friends

4 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : Mbuyiselo Botha | Commissioner at Commission For Gender Equality |

South Africans and Curfew

4 December 2020 12:57 PM

Guest : Dr Nicky Falkof | PHD cultural studies scholar at Wits University |

Mkhwebane 'did everything in her power to nail Gordhan' - Pauli van Wyk

Politics

One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim

Local Opinion

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

Business

EWN Highlights

UK starts mass COVID vaccination programme

8 December 2020 10:30 AM

Nathaniel Julies murder: One accused to hear bail verdict

8 December 2020 10:22 AM

Madikizela warns taxi drivers against not adhering to COVID-19 rules

8 December 2020 10:19 AM

