Ramaphosa signs performance contracts of all cabinet Ministers

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:10
SJ's top picks for the weekend
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pedro ESPI-SANCHIS
Today at 06:25
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Doctor's surgery
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 07:10
My Amazing Life: Denis Welcome Witbooi
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dennis Welcome Witbooi
Today at 07:40
Healthy food alternatives for Christmas
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jessica Kotlowitz - at Dietitian
Today at 08:10
How to be an ally to trans people
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Landa Mabenge - author at Becoming Him - A Trans memoir of Triumph
Today at 08:40
Quinton de Kock named Proteas Test captain
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Fatima Ahmed - Founder at The Popping Crease
Today at 08:50
MASQUE THEATRE REOPENS WITH THIS MOMENT CABARET SHOW
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Erica Schofield - Trustee at Masque Theatre
Today at 09:10
Profile: PJ Powers
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Pj Powers - Singer, Musician at ...
Today at 09:45
Music & Stories
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
See full line-up
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite Judge Norman Davis found Minister Motshekga's decision for matrics to rewrite leaked Maths and Science irrational and unlawful. 11 December 2020 5:52 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Chief Justice praying about 'any vaccine that is the devil' goes viral Twitter is divided, with those saying his words are inappropriate and others saying he is praying, which is his right. 11 December 2020 11:30 AM
View all Local
3 old age facilities face closure on the Cape Flats, 300 CPOA residents at risk Samson Institute for Ageing Research Dr Leon Geffen executive director on the plight of the elderly housed in the facilities. 10 December 2020 7:54 AM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
Graft at NLC should result in jail time says DA after SIU swoop The SIU and the Hawks swooped on the offices of the National Lottery Commission early on Tuesday morning. 9 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all Politics
Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit The SIU, Eskom and ABB Africa have agreed that the contractor must repay what it received through corruption. 11 December 2020 3:52 PM
[WATCH] Eskom and Govt brief media on their war against corruption Eskom and the government have good news for corruption-weary South Africans. 11 December 2020 2:48 PM
We managed 42 days without burning diesel. We’re having a bad run now - Eskom Will someone be made to pay back the money, asks Kieno Kammies. "I guess so!" says Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer. 11 December 2020 1:07 PM
View all Business
Everyday Xhosa: Today's word is kwakhona (and you're gonna need this one) Qingqile Mdlulwa at Everyday Xhosa shares his weekly word with Refilwe Moloto with a wickedly humorous and informative twist. 11 December 2020 10:28 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
Lift Airline lift-off - 'We're up and running' Lift co-founder Gidon Novick says it was a very successful inauguration launch. 11 December 2020 7:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
Breakdancing becomes a fully-fledged Olympic sport The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will feature breakdancing as a medal event. 8 December 2020 12:48 PM
Shoes take athletics to new heights as Kandie smashes half marathon world record Kenyan long-distance runner Kibiwott Kandie is now the fastest half marathoner of all time. Is it all thanks to the "super shoes"? 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] First 19 James Bond movies now streaming free on YouTube Holidays are around the corner and we need to stay safe during the Covid-19 second wave. Here's something to cheer you up. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
James Blunt: My new book is about taking the mickey out of myself Not everyone is a fan of James Blunt. The English singer-songwriter has a new book filled with some of his best clapbacks to onlin... 8 December 2020 8:04 PM
View all Entertainment
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
[VIDEOS] Elon Musk's SpaceX SN8 test flight explodes in a fireball on landing People gathered to watch the test flight land back on earth only to gasp in shock as the spacecraft exploded on touchdown. 10 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all World
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election "Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report. 4 December 2020 9:17 AM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Ramaphosa signs performance contracts of all cabinet Ministers

Ramaphosa signs performance contracts of all cabinet Ministers

11 December 2020 12:17 PM

Guest : Thabile Chonco | Constitutional Law lecturer at Dullah Omar institute at UWC |


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Film 'White Gold' highlights the persecution of people with Albinism in Africa

11 December 2020 1:14 PM

Guests : Luke Bradford | Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative |
               Refilwe Modiselle | Model And Musician|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How YOU can help support St Luke's combined hospice this Xmas

11 December 2020 1:12 PM

Guest : Ronita Mahilall |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ryland Fisher: The South Africa We Want to Live In

11 December 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Ryland Fisher |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cape Cannabis Club suspend operations immediately as legality is called into question

11 December 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Jack Stone |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's prayer create unfounded fears around vaccine safety?

11 December 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : Chris Oxtoby | Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Hlope closing argument's

11 December 2020 12:22 PM

Guest : Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Plett Rage: handling of refunds for events rescheduled or canceled due to Covid-19.

10 December 2020 1:11 PM

Guest : Ronen Klugman | Festival Spokesperson at Plett Rage |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Africa Report

10 December 2020 1:08 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

No questions asked: the rise of loan sharks in lockdown South Africa

10 December 2020 1:00 PM

Guest : Magnus Ekeland | Anthropologist at Radboud University

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Court overturns DBE minister’s decision that matrics must rewrite

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements

Local Opinion Politics

Contractor agrees to pay back R1.56bn to Eskom - Special Investigating Unit

Business

EWN Highlights

UN chief laments 'chaotic' COVID-19 response, urges reform

11 December 2020 8:35 PM

Umalusi 'disappointed' by court ruling on matric exam rewrites

11 December 2020 7:52 PM

Genetic variants linked to severe COVID-19 - study

11 December 2020 7:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA