Chief Justice Moegoeng Moegoeng's vaccine prayer comments

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500 CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: SA Tourism presents Summer Different Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 05:10
RASA responds to stricter restrictions on restaurants and bars
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 05:46
Are we more lax about Covid protocols? How do we change behaviour?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Rehabilitation of the promenade greenery underway
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nicola Jowell - Ward Councillor for the Atlantic Seaboard at ...
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday - End of days for Adobe Flash
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ruan Jooste - Associate Editor at Business Maverick
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: What now for the tourism sector?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 08:07
We're spending more on medical out-of-pocket expenses than ever
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Maninie Molatseli
Today at 08:21
Iziko Museums play it safe
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Melody Kleinsmith - Acting Director Advancement , Iziko Museums of South Africa
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
#familymeeting =Reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosas Covid 19 address
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:08
Big win for SA car owners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Thembinkosi Bonakele
Today at 10:33
Bargaing council squeezing struggling businesses for fees
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 10:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather
Today at 11:05
The Zero Dropout Campaign: Creating early warning systems to help prevent learners from dropping out of school
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Merle Mansfield
Today at 11:32
90 year old providing community with housing
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Beatrice Wiid
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:48
Investment School - part 1
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riccardo Fontanella - Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa. 14 December 2020 7:44 PM
[WATCH] SA band 'GoodLuck' issues apology after video of lax gig at La Parada An unmasked and packed crowd at La Parada in Constantia Nek was caught on camera dancing to a performance by electropop band GoodL... 14 December 2020 1:49 PM
Early December debit orders - is it legal? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler says many people sign without reading the fine print. 14 December 2020 1:32 PM
View all Local
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
No school public or private may withhold school reports due to unpaid fees Executive Director of the Isasa Lebogang Montjane says private schools can use the normal debt collection mechanism. 14 December 2020 8:25 AM
[CONFIRMED] President Ramaphosa to address the nation on Monday evening The Presidency has confirmed that President Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in South Africa's Covid-19 response. 13 December 2020 5:35 PM
View all Politics
Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban That is equal to South Africa’s entire wine sales in 2019. A bumper harvest is imminent; who will drink all that wine? 14 December 2020 7:17 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
We need electricity tariffs to rise by 28% - André de Ruyter, CEO – Eskom "We can either choose between continued taxpayer subsidies or we can move to cost-reflective tariffs," says De Ruyter. 14 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Business
Vehicle owners can now service or fix cars anywhere and not void warranty After years of advocating and objecting, South Africans now have the right to repair or service their own vehicles anywhere. 14 December 2020 11:31 AM
Should you buy an extended warranty on appliances? Here's the lowdown Personal finance journalist Neesa Moodley says there are lots of terms and conditions you need to be aware of when buying one. 14 December 2020 11:15 AM
Home-grown pavement veggies free for community to help themselves in George People have been enjoying beans, beetroot, spinach, broccoli, and onions from Michelle's garden in the town of George. 14 December 2020 7:39 AM
View all Lifestyle
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
Fancy a hike this weekend? Join Peninsula Ramblers on Sunday to Cave Peak The Outdoor Report's Jeff Ayliff runs through some wonderful outdoor hikes and trail runs happening in the Penisula this weekend. 12 December 2020 7:33 AM
England hooker (42) can’t remember wife’s name or winning 2003 World Cup More and more pro rugby players are being diagnosed with dementia. Can the game survive, asks Adam Gilchrist. 9 December 2020 11:14 AM
View all Sport
But mom I'm bored! Free activities for the kids during festive season Ideas from the co-author of 'Baby Sense' and registered occupational therapist at Baby Sense Megan Faure. 13 December 2020 8:17 AM
Iconic Masque Theatre reopens with uplifting sublime Covid-inspired cabaret The scriptwriters have woven their experience this year and taken these dark moments and turned them into something very sublime. 12 December 2020 11:44 AM
3 wonderful things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares three wonderful ideas for you and your family to do and chats to Pedro the Music Man about his new show. 12 December 2020 7:13 AM
View all Entertainment
Help boost women's voices in the media with this innovative database Founder and director at Quote This Woman + Kathy Magrobi helped curate a database of women experts that journalists can access. 13 December 2020 7:01 AM
British citizenship costs more than US, Aus, Can and French citizenship combined "It’s beyond the reach of many would-be immigrants," says Adam Gilchrist. "You kind of wonder if it's deliberate." 11 December 2020 9:27 AM
US suffers highest 1-day Covid-19 death toll since start of pandemic On Wednesday, the US reported 3054 COVID-19 related deaths — a large jump from the previous record of 2769 deaths on 7 May. 10 December 2020 1:02 PM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
One or two more Ballito Matric Rage-like events, and we’re toast – Prof Karim "The Ballito Matric Rage was a super-spreading event," says Professor Karim. "One or two of these; and the virus takes off." 8 December 2020 9:28 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Chief Justice Moegoeng Moegoeng's vaccine prayer comments

Chief Justice Moegoeng Moegoeng's vaccine prayer comments

14 December 2020 12:58 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

Nigeria school abductions: over 300 pupils unaccounted for

14 December 2020 1:11 PM

Guest : Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Proteas under threat of extinction, added to IUCN red list - Sanbi responds

14 December 2020 12:54 PM

Guest : Tilla Raimondo | Lead Author And Threatened Plants Programme Manager                                                      at Sanbi |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Early December debit orders - is it legal?

14 December 2020 12:47 PM

Guest : Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lack of enforcement leads to non adherence

14 December 2020 12:40 PM

Guest : Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for                                             Security and Intelligence Praxis |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Could WC beaches also face closure?

14 December 2020 12:28 PM

Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of                                                Cape Town | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EC premier Oscar Mabuyane closes all beaches in province during festive season

14 December 2020 12:23 PM

Guest : Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA takes fight for vaccines to WTO

14 December 2020 12:18 PM

Guest : Fatima Hassan | Head of the Health Justice Initiative at Ndifuna Ukwazi |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film 'White Gold' highlights the persecution of people with Albinism in Africa

11 December 2020 1:14 PM

Guests : Luke Bradford | Director and storyteller at Frogspawn Creative |
               Refilwe Modiselle | Model And Musician|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How YOU can help support St Luke's combined hospice this Xmas

11 December 2020 1:12 PM

Guest : Ronita Mahilall |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

Local Business Politics

Cheaper wine in 2021: 300m litres of wine still unsold after alcohol ban

Business

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

READ: President Ramaphosa's full speech on festive season COVID-19 restrictions

14 December 2020 9:22 PM

SA's Abdool Karim wins top award for 'standing up for science' during COVID-19

14 December 2020 9:09 PM

LIVE BLOG: Some beaches to be closed on various festive season dates

14 December 2020 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA