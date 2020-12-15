JCS hosts victim offender dialogue and handover

Guest : Ronald Lamola
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nontando Ngamlana | Executive director and Social justice activist at Afesis- corplan |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Wendel Bloem | Co- Vice Chairman at Johannesburg Attorneys Association |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Sanusha Naidu | Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Samson Omale, EWN Nigeria correspondent |LISTEN TO PODCAST