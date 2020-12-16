DA questions closure of Garden Route beaches

Guest : Andre Strydom
Philani Pitso Dlamini | Founder at Phil and Ken leather collection |
Guest : Sheigh Ismail Keraan | Imam at Al-Azhar Masjied (District Six) |
Laurie Gaum | Chairperson at District Six Reconciliation Day Interfaith Walk Committee |
Guest : Prof Jaap de Visser |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Kevin Brandt | Reporter at EWN |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Sheetal Silal | Senior lecturer and researcher in the Department of Statistical Sciences, Faculty of Science at University of Cape Town |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Ronald LamolaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Elijah Mhlanga | Spokesperson at Department of Basic Education|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Nontando Ngamlana | Executive director and Social justice activist at Afesis- corplan |LISTEN TO PODCAST