WLC on a significant update on the recognition of Muslim marriages in SA

Today at 04:50
Travel and Tourism: SA Tourism presents Summer Different Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Altaaf Kazi - General Manager: Global PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations at South African Tourism
Today at 05:46
Early Breakfast Christmas Lunch Special
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jenny Morris - Food personality, author, magazine writer, radio and TV presenter, celebrity chef, teacher and culinary tour guide at ...
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Victoria Hospital's first wave journey
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : Starrstruck
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tim Fish - Founder at Starrstruck
Today at 06:55
CCMA in crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tzvi Brivik - Dir. at Malcolm Lyons & Brivik; founder of LegalLyons
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:20
Zondo Commission seeks extension
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hennie van Vuuren - Research Associate of Open Secrets at Institute for Justice and Reconciliation
Today at 08:07
Legal clarity sought on cannabis grow clubs
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Paul-Michael Keichel - Partner at Schindlers Attorneys
Today at 08:21
Antigen vs PCR is a false equivalence
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Glenda Davison - Associate Professor and Head of the Biomedical Sciences Department at Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Today at 08:45
The Complex Life of the Gut: The Second Brain [UCT Summer School]
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Anwar Mall - Emeritus Professor at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:27
Fedhasa
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Greg Bertish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Mermaid Fillet
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mia Ardene
Today at 12:45
Legal Talk:
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:05
SANDF land in Cape Town could be used for housing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Anneline Turpin
Latest Local
Non-compliance: Bus companies showing 'complete disregard' for commuter safety' Are bus companies who are transporting people home this holiday season complying with Covid-19 safety regulations? 21 December 2020 3:38 PM
Parliament must amend 'unconstitutional' laws to include muslim marriages - SCA A number of groups took the State to court, seeking legal protection for women in Muslim marriages and their children. 21 December 2020 2:33 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars 'rogue unit'. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
End of an era as Newlands' Golden Spur (first in the franchise) shuts its doors 'Everybody told me I was stark raving mad!' Spur founder Allen Ambor (and listeners) share their memories of the Golden Spur. 18 December 2020 1:39 PM
Food retailers raked it in over lockdown (and they still are) - report The Competition Commission has found that food prices haven't returned to normal following an increase during the hard lockdown. 18 December 2020 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food 'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist. 19 December 2020 3:42 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules The new Covid lockdown came into effect at midnight in parts of England including London, says UK correspondent Gavin Grey. 20 December 2020 11:38 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
WLC on a significant update on the recognition of Muslim marriages in SA

WLC on a significant update on the recognition of Muslim marriages in SA

21 December 2020 1:14 PM

Guest : Seeham Samaai | Director at Women Legal Centre |


Cyber criminals are targeting bank accounts over festive season - TymeBank

21 December 2020 1:26 PM

Guest : Cheslyn Jacobs |

Living Hope NPO is helping victims of Masi fire - here's how you can get involved

21 December 2020 1:24 PM

Guest : John Thomas |

Book feature: Faizel and the Stars

21 December 2020 1:22 PM

Guest : Rafiek Mammon |

Inside Maps Maponyane's icy bike ride to Antarctica with Riaan Manser

21 December 2020 1:20 PM

Guest : Maps Maponyane

Long distance buses ignoring Covid-19 lockdown regulations - Gauteng MEC responds

21 December 2020 1:19 PM

Guest : Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport |

Solidarity Fund launches festive season campaign

21 December 2020 1:16 PM

Guest : Wendy Tlou | Exec Head: Humanitarian Response & Behaviour Change Pillars at                                       Solidarity Fund |

Public Protector releases 3rd investigation briefing

21 December 2020 1:13 PM

Guest : Thando Kubheka |

Russia can't use its name and flag at the next Olympics

18 December 2020 1:24 PM

Guest : Ross Tucker | Sport Scientist|

The knock the wine industry took during lockdown but why the hell are wine tasting places open during the weekend when taverns will be closed

18 December 2020 12:59 PM

Guest : Maryna Calow | Communications Manager for Wines SA|

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

Local Business Politics

New Covid variant identified in SA could be driving second wave of infections

Local

Christmas cancelled for 21 million Brits - Covid variant sparks tough new rules

World

Hiker dies on Table Mountain's Skeleton Gorge

Local

Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant

Local World

EWN Highlights

Contradicting Trump, US justice chief fingers Russia in hack
21 December 2020 7:41 PM

21 December 2020 7:41 PM

EU watchdog approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

21 December 2020 6:51 PM

Zondo: About R800m spent on state capture inquiry and its work
21 December 2020 5:54 PM

21 December 2020 5:54 PM

- Local
