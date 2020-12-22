Afriforum also goes to courts over govt’s decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:10
International News
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie McDonald
Today at 06:20
Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:10
Gift of the Givers festive cheer
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Ali Sablay - project manager for the Western Cape at Gift of the Givers
Today at 07:40
Beach update
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Wayne Dyason - Law Enforcement Spokesperson at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:40
Tomboy LTD Fitness Apparel
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Robyn Ashdown - Founder at Tomboy LTD
Today at 08:50
Top Tips for Gorgeous Summer Hair This Festive Season
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Renee Potgieter
Today at 09:10
The UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
At the movies
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
[PICS] No more out and about? Sea Point Promenade empty on Boxing Day The much-loved stretch of the Sea Point Promenade was almost deserted on Boxing Day, which is traditionally one of the busiest day... 26 December 2020 2:19 PM
Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days. 26 December 2020 12:39 PM
Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force Cape Town's safety boss Richard Bosman says officials are anticipating lower attendance at local beaches this Boxing Day and will... 26 December 2020 11:39 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims. 22 December 2020 3:08 PM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Afriforum also goes to courts over govt’s decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC

Afriforum also goes to courts over govt’s decision to close beaches in Garden Route, EC

22 December 2020 1:14 PM

Guest : Monique Taute | Head of Campaigns at AfriForum |


Africa Report

24 December 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Legal Talk: Batsa vindicated by unconstitutional ban on tobacco during lockdown

24 December 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

Book feature: Magenge we need to talk

24 December 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Melusi Tshabalala |

Santa is 'immune' to Covid-19 & can still make Xmas rounds: Spokesperson explains

24 December 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Nik Rabinowitz |

Advice: How to have a stress-free Xmas

24 December 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Robyn Rosin | Clinical Psychologist

RFU concussion figures second highest of all time - sports scientist & sports lawyer responds

24 December 2020 12:38 PM

Guest : Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer at Cape Times |
            Geor Malan | candidate attorney in the Sports Law department at BDP Law |

Road Freight Association Calls for Urgent Action to Resolve Humanitarian Disaster at Beitbridge

24 December 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association |

Jon Qwelane has died - Dan Moyane reflects on his life

24 December 2020 12:14 PM

Guest : Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcaster|

This is what Covid-19 does to the body

23 December 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Ian Sanne |

Tech Talk: We rate the best smartphones of 2020

23 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx|

Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni

Sport

Lower turnout expected at CT beaches but law enforcement still out in full force

Local

Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in

Local

EWN Highlights

Senzo Meyiwa’s tombstone vandalised in Durban

26 December 2020 5:53 PM

3 people shot and wounded in gang crossfire in Delft

26 December 2020 2:47 PM

SAAFF calls on govt to urgently intervene in Beitbridge border post backlogs

26 December 2020 2:03 PM

