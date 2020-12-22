The Little Optimist Trust Xmas toy drive

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
Small gatherings, held outside - WC Premier urges extreme caution this festive With the festive season upon us, Premier Alan Winde chats to Zain Johnson about Covid-19 development in the Western Cape. 23 December 2020 2:20 PM
Court victory for EFF as party vows to return to Brackenfell Earlier this month the education department cleared the school of racism following a 'whites-only' matric ball held off-site. 23 December 2020 1:13 PM
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat. 22 December 2020 9:48 AM
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack. 19 December 2020 12:22 PM
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association. 18 December 2020 3:00 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free. 24 December 2020 8:48 AM
Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims. 22 December 2020 3:08 PM
Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers. 24 December 2020 10:10 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity. 20 December 2020 3:42 PM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
Russia's doping ban reduced, but still banned from next Olympics and World Cup Russian athletes can still compete with certain restrictions such as the words 'neutral athlete' appearing on their kit. 18 December 2020 5:40 PM
Former cricket star JP Duminy helps kids find life-saving bone marrow matches He is hoping to raise R400 000 together with the South African Bone Marrow Registry. 13 December 2020 12:44 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city 'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey. 20 December 2020 4:27 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
President Ramaphosa cracks the whip. Makes Ministers sign performance agreements "It will be interesting to see if Ministers are held to these targets," says UWC Constitutional Law lecturer Thabisile Chonco. 11 December 2020 2:07 PM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
The Little Optimist Trust Xmas toy drive

The Little Optimist Trust Xmas toy drive

22 December 2020 1:22 PM

Guest : Greg Bertish |


Africa Report

24 December 2020 1:04 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish

Legal Talk: Batsa vindicated by unconstitutional ban on tobacco during lockdown

24 December 2020 12:55 PM

Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |

Book feature: Magenge we need to talk

24 December 2020 12:49 PM

Guest : Melusi Tshabalala |

Santa is 'immune' to Covid-19 & can still make Xmas rounds: Spokesperson explains

24 December 2020 12:42 PM

Guest : Nik Rabinowitz |

Advice: How to have a stress-free Xmas

24 December 2020 12:39 PM

Guest : Robyn Rosin | Clinical Psychologist

RFU concussion figures second highest of all time - sports scientist & sports lawyer responds

24 December 2020 12:38 PM

Guest : Wynona Louw | Rugby Writer at Cape Times |
            Geor Malan | candidate attorney in the Sports Law department at BDP Law |

Road Freight Association Calls for Urgent Action to Resolve Humanitarian Disaster at Beitbridge

24 December 2020 12:19 PM

Guest : Gavin Kelly | Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association |

Jon Qwelane has died - Dan Moyane reflects on his life

24 December 2020 12:14 PM

Guest : Dan Moyane | Veteran broadcaster|

This is what Covid-19 does to the body

23 December 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Ian Sanne |

Tech Talk: We rate the best smartphones of 2020

23 December 2020 1:03 PM

Guest : Arthur Goldstuck | MD at World Wide Worx|

WCHD's Saadiq Kariem: 'Difficult to predict Covid-19 2nd wave peak in Cape Town'

Local

Local

Western Cape desperate appeal for unemployed nurses to step in

Local

Local

Festive season national road traffic only declined 7% despite Covid-19...so far

Local

Local

WC Health Dept keeping close eye on PPE supplies amid COVID-19 infection spike

24 December 2020 5:40 PM

24 December 2020 5:40 PM

EU and Britain seal post-Brexit trade deal

24 December 2020 5:29 PM

RFA calls for further intervention after truckers die at Beitbridge

24 December 2020 5:23 PM

24 December 2020 5:23 PM

