Did people follow the beach ban at CT & KZN beaches?

Guests : Jay Naicker | Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police |
Zahid Badroodien
Guest : Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Brigadier Vish Naidoo |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Simphiwe Gada, Provincial Chairperson of DENOSA |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Simon Zwane |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Fatima Hassan | Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI) |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Dr Ronald Whelan | Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : JJ CornishLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Maushami Chetty | CEO at Aarya Legal |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Melusi Tshabalala |LISTEN TO PODCAST