Tweede nuwejaar's minstrel carnival 'cancelled'

Latest Local
Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie Police in the Free State arrested a man for transporting liquor in the early hours of New Year's Day during the adjusted Level 3 r... 2 January 2021 3:47 PM
Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's... 2 January 2021 3:15 PM
'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online. 2 January 2021 12:04 PM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
Tweede nuwejaar's minstrel carnival 'cancelled'

Tweede nuwejaar's minstrel carnival 'cancelled'

31 December 2020 1:00 PM

Guest : Calvyn Calvin Gilfellan | CEO at Castle (of Good Hope) Control Board |


No more NYE parties

31 December 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Marc Lottering |

Africa Report with JJ Cornish

31 December 2020 12:56 PM

Guest : JJ Cornish |

DBE on schools reopening

31 December 2020 12:45 PM

Guest : Mathanzima Mweli | Director General at Department Of Basic Education |

Lawyers for Black People goes to court to challenge Level 3 lockdown regulations

31 December 2020 12:41 PM

Guest : Zuko Madikane | Head at Lawyers for Black People |

National curfew policing

31 December 2020 12:24 PM

Guest : Brigadier Vish Naidoo

JHB NYE curfew policing - JMPD responds

31 December 2020 12:16 PM

Guest : Wayne Minaar |

Michael Weeder - Longer with Lester

31 December 2020 8:18 AM

Longer with Lester Episode 8 : 


In this episode of Longer with Lester, we profile Michael Weeder, Dean of St George’s Cathedral.

 

Last month, Weeder self-published an anthology of poems Aptly titled “Lockdown, Love & Lament” where he reflects on the impact of lockdown on religious institutions and the many periods where he experienced a sense of desolation or loss

Book review: Predator politics

30 December 2020 1:06 PM

Guest : Rehana Rossouw |

Northern Cape Tourism: we're the only province where beaches remain open, come visit us!

30 December 2020 12:50 PM

Guest : Ali Diteme | Media liaison officer at Northern Cape Department: Economic                                                 Development and Tourism |

'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online

Local

Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested

Local

Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss

Local

EWN Highlights

Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies

2 January 2021 4:20 PM

Heavy downpours cause flooding at Leratong Hospital

2 January 2021 2:50 PM

Lessons learnt and the gains made: SA’s COVID-19 journey so far

2 January 2021 2:20 PM

