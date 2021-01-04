Update on Covid situation in the Western Cape

It's holiday season, and although it has been quieter than usual, it is the time of the year when there is an influx of holidaymakers to Cape Town.

Many tourists chose to stay in Airbnbs rather than hotels, and most of these are in purely residential neighbourhoods, whether it be a block of flats or a house.

And they are in the city to relax and have a good time. But how does this impact the people who live next door, and what are their rights when it comes to noise levels, parking problems, and other issues. We speak attorney Maushami Chetty who is the founder of Aarya Legal.

