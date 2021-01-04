Petrol price increase announced

South Africans must brace themselves for a petrol price increase which will come into effect on Wednesday. The Energy Department says the price of petrol will go up by between 40 and 43 cents a litre.
Consumers will also have to fork out between 54 and 55 cents more for diesel while illuminating paraffin will cost between 55 and 74 cents more.
The only price decrease is for liquefied petroleum gas, which will move down 44 cents a kilogram. Layton Beard is a spokesperson for the Automobile Association.
On a lighter note, yesterday was the second annual World Koeksister Day ... and saw local businessman, Faieez Alexander, being awarded winner of the best koeksister in the city.
He joins us on the line.
It's holiday season, and although it has been quieter than usual, it is the time of the year when there is an influx of holidaymakers to Cape Town.
Many tourists chose to stay in Airbnbs rather than hotels, and most of these are in purely residential neighbourhoods, whether it be a block of flats or a house.
And they are in the city to relax and have a good time. But how does this impact the people who live next door, and what are their rights when it comes to noise levels, parking problems, and other issues. We speak attorney Maushami Chetty who is the founder of Aarya Legal.
Yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize unveiled the government's strategy to secure a Covid-19 vaccine and roll it out to two-thirds of the country's 57 million people.
It says it aims to the vaccines by February but is still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals have been signed yet.
Prof Barry Schoub is Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccines and Professor Emeritus of Virology, University of the Witwatersrand.
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, we speak to the Western Cape Health head of department, Dr. Keith Cloete, about the current situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The City of Cape Town has deployed 466 community ambassadors within the 24 sub-councils to mitigate against and assist with the containment and spread of COVID-19.
This as the resurgence and the infection rate are on the increase.
To find out more, we speak to Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management.
As the Christmas and New Year holiday season winds down, we speak to Jandre Bakker, head of communication for Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works about traffic on the roads.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yesterday, media in the United States release an audio recording of President Donald Trump pressurising Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to overturn president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
In the taped conversation, he can be urging Brad Raffensperger to 'find' the 11,000 votes needed to change the outcome of the election in the state.
The release of the recording has sent shockwaves across Washington.
We speak to US political analyst and Daily Maverick associate editor, Brooks Spector.
Guest : Marc Lottering |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest : Calvyn Calvin Gilfellan | CEO at Castle (of Good Hope) Control Board |LISTEN TO PODCAST