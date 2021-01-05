Death toll surpasses 30 000 in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
What are the big court cases to come in 2021?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:05
America is under attack as supporters of President Trump storm Congress
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Calvin Dark - US & International Political Commentator - RC Communications, Washington
Today at 17:20
The Careless State: Using ‘easy money’ to retain power, pursue vanity projects and cushion the elite
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Dhamma Patākā: Ten days of silence and meditation By Styli Charalambous
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:09
SA has secured a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Helen Rees
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Today at 18:39
Uproar grows for removal of Donald Trump after storming of Capitol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:50
ANC celebrates its 109th anniversary on Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral Mafia, born Yaganathan Pillay died while en route to hospital on Monday after being shot at close range in his Chatsworth home. 7 January 2021 2:40 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
MEC Fritz: Beach-obsessed Bheki Cele needs to focus on fighting violent crime Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz says Police Minister Bheki Cele has been on a power trip with his patrol of Western Cape beaches... 7 January 2021 1:46 PM
View all Local
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info Social media is rife with fake news on SA Covid-19 pandemic response. Here's advice on how to get your facts straight. 7 January 2021 1:02 PM
[KATAZA UPDATE] Cape Town's famous baboon may be on his way to Limpopo after all The Cape of Good Hope SPCA approached the City of Cape Town on Tuesday for an urgent meeting regarding Kataza. 7 January 2021 12:08 PM
View all Politics
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
Booze ban: 'Individual rights take back seat when considering collective rights' Former magistrate Deon Pool says it's unlikely SAB will overturn government's alcohol ban during the current Covid-19 spike. 7 January 2021 10:25 AM
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
View all Business
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won’t believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
View all Entertainment
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Want to fly with us? Show us your vaccine certificate says Qantas The Australian airline says anyone traveling on an international flight will be required to produce a vaccination certificate. 6 January 2021 5:31 PM
Away wi' ye Donald! Trump told golf not 'essential purpose' for Scotland visit Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has shot down a rumored plan for the US president to visit his Scottish golf resort. 6 January 2021 10:57 AM
View all World
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Journalist's eyewitness account from Beitbridge border, 'people feel ambushed' NewsDay Zimbabwe journalist Rex Mphisa says people have stood in queues for more than three days at the border. 6 January 2021 9:07 AM
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
View all Africa
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
arrow_forward
Death toll surpasses 30 000 in South Africa

Death toll surpasses 30 000 in South Africa

5 January 2021 12:28 PM

Guest: Prof Alex van den Heever | Chair of Social Security Systems at Wits School of Governance 


More episodes from The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Book review: Jwara! Induna's Daughter

7 January 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy speaks to author Joyce Seroke

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The President to deliver the ANC's January 8 statement on Friday night

7 January 2021 1:04 PM

Guests
Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN 
Pule Mabe | Spokesperson at African National Congress 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

After weeks of promises, fire-hit Masiphumelele residents still wait for solutions

7 January 2021 12:54 PM

Guest: Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials

7 January 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Muzi Hlengwa | President at National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MEC Fritz responds to SANDF patrolling beaches along Garden Route

7 January 2021 12:34 PM

Guest: Albert Fritz | MEC for Community Safety at Western Cape Government 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Portfolio Committee on Health receives briefing from the Minister

7 January 2021 12:29 PM

EWN reporter Graig-Lee Smith tells Mandy about what came out of the briefing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trump supporters take protests to statehouses across U.S.

7 January 2021 12:23 PM

Guest: Prof John Stremlau | Honourary Professor of International Relations at Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

S.A. Agulhas II arrived at Penguin Bukta

6 January 2021 1:37 PM

Guest: Prof. Annie Bekker | Senior Lecturer at the Department of Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross. But, who was Teddy Mafia?

6 January 2021 1:24 PM

Mandy speaks to author Deepak Panday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Humanitarian crisis developing at our border posts

6 January 2021 1:18 PM

EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane paints the picture to Mandy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is President Ramaphosa addressing the nation? Here's how to verify your info

Politics

[WATCH] Teddy Mafia buried in Stetson and sunglasses in R300k funeral

Local

South Africa gets 1.5m AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

Local

EWN Highlights

Protests erupt in Senegal capital over virus curfew

7 January 2021 3:45 PM

Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking

7 January 2021 3:33 PM

Transporting farmworkers on trucks must be banned - Cosatu

7 January 2021 3:26 PM

