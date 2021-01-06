Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross. But, who was Teddy Mafia?

Mandy speaks to author Deepak Panday.
Guest: Brent Lindeque | Founder of Good ThingsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy speaks to EWN Sports Anchor Anthony Teixera.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Steven Ambrose | CEO at Strategy Works ConsultingLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dickson Sono | Chief Director for Radio Frequency Spectrum at Department of Communications and Digital TechnologiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Palesa Morodu | Columnist at Business Day and Director at Clarity Global Strategic CommunicationsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ian Plaatjes | SABC COOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo: National spokesperson for the Dept. of Justice and Correctional ServicesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson at South African Medical AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor, the Pan African Institute, University of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mandy speaks to author Joyce SerokeLISTEN TO PODCAST