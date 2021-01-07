Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:45
International Music Collaboration Creates Awareness around Mental Health
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kiz Keys
Today at 18:09
Legal action against the ‘nationalisation’ of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Connie Mulder - Head of Research at Solidarity
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bright Khumalo - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 18:38
Friday File : Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Loyiso Manga, Founder Of Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt and a member of the Friends of Table Mountain group outlines what transpired. 8 January 2021 3:42 PM
SABC staffers facing retrenchment can apply for over 100 job vacancies, says COO SABC COO Ian Plaatjes says the public broadcaster has done everything it can to minimise the staff impact during the restructuring... 8 January 2021 2:14 PM
Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates No one is entering or leaving the Helderstroom Maximum Correctional Centre in order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections. 8 January 2021 1:37 PM
Children felt scared of spreading virus to families - WC Children's Commissioner Be aware that children are listening when adults talk about dangers of young people spreading Covid-19 to older family members. 8 January 2021 12:29 PM
'More info needed on how SA govt will fund first tranche of AstraZeneca vaccine' South Africa has secured 1.5-million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 from the Serum Institute of India (SII). 7 January 2021 4:39 PM
Masi fire victims still wait for houses: We sleep in different homes every night CoCT and national government say R32 million has been made available for temporary structures and should begin erecting by Friday. 7 January 2021 2:08 PM
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the weekend Eskom has suspended load shedding for the weekend. 8 January 2021 12:39 PM
SABC concludes Section 189 process but union CWU says 'the fight is still on' The SABC has reduced the number of employees it plans to retrench to 303, but union workers are still not happy. 8 January 2021 7:53 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
There is nothing quite like a South African braai – UK celeb chef Gregg Wallace UK celebrity chef Gregg Wallace has fallen head over heels in love with the way we braai. "You won't believe the quality!" 7 January 2021 10:48 AM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
What's race got to do with it? Does your race determine your taste in music? Sparked by Barack Obama's recent 'favourite songs' list, John Maytham asks whether our musical preferences are determined by race. 7 January 2021 11:24 AM
10 most-pirated shows of 2020: 'We pay for Netflix – and not much else' People are only willing to pay for one subscription – the rest they probably pirate, says Jan Vermeulen (MyBroadband). 6 January 2021 2:19 PM
[WATCH] From Turkey to China… The Kiffness remix goes viral around the world 12.5m views, and counting... A remix by David Scott of The Kiffness is going viral (apologies to SARS-CoV-2) around the world. 5 January 2021 3:44 PM
Facebook and WhatApp privacy changes: 'They promise not to spy on your contacts' MyBroadband.co.za's Jan Vermeulen says private messages will remain encrypted, but people just don't trust Facebook anymore. 8 January 2021 12:10 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – George W Bush "History will remember today's violence, incited by a sitting president… as a great dishonour," said former President Obama. 7 January 2021 9:00 AM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Beitbridge border: People with fake Covid-19 results banned from SA for 5 years Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says at least 50 fake Covid-19 tests were found at the Beitbridge Border Post with Zimbabwe... 7 January 2021 10:58 AM
Alcohol ban was wildly effective at preventing trauma - data The data is conclusive. Banning alcohol sales prevents trauma. Partially banning it partially prevents trauma (Dr Saadiq Kariem). 8 January 2021 11:01 AM
3 lifehacks that changed my life in 2020 - Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) Pippa Hudson interviews Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about three "life hacks" that helped him cope with 2020. 7 January 2021 2:55 PM
That's not what the army is for - John Maytham on SANDF beach deployment Afternoon Drive host John Maytham says the South African army shouldn't be patrolling beaches. 6 January 2021 5:24 PM
Podcasts

The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit
Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials

Funeral parlours battling to cope with the high number of burials

7 January 2021 12:41 PM

Guest: Muzi Hlengwa | President at National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA 


More episodes from The Midday Report With Lester Kiewit

GoodthingsGuy: Mental Wellness: 11 Tips to keeping your emotions in check

8 January 2021 1:10 PM

Guest: Brent Lindeque | Founder of Good Things

Sports Wrap

8 January 2021 1:05 PM

Mandy speaks to EWN Sports Anchor Anthony Teixera.

New Whatsapp policy gets people agitated. What's the matter here?

8 January 2021 1:00 PM

Guest: Steven Ambrose | CEO at Strategy Works Consulting

5G conspiracy theorists don't understand the technology

8 January 2021 12:56 PM

Guest: Dickson Sono | Chief Director for Radio Frequency Spectrum at Department of Communications and Digital Technologies

Trump supporters raiding Capitol Hill and what this says about the State of US politics

8 January 2021 12:51 PM

Guest: Palesa Morodu | Columnist at Business Day and Director at Clarity Global Strategic Communications

SABC retrenching 303 staff members

8 January 2021 12:40 PM

Guest: Ian Plaatjes | SABC COO

Western Cape Prison under total lockdown as Covid-19 cases increase

8 January 2021 12:34 PM

Guest: Singabakho Nxumalo: National spokesperson for the Dept. of Justice and Correctional Services 

Update on doctor's sentiments following the vaccine announcement

8 January 2021 12:32 PM

Guest: Dr. Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson  at South African Medical Association 

ANC January 8 Statement: What it needs to contain to maintain the party's relevan

8 January 2021 12:30 PM

Guest: Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor, the Pan African Institute, University of Johannesburg

Book review: Jwara! Induna's Daughter

7 January 2021 1:17 PM

Mandy speaks to author Joyce Seroke

Motorists warned: 'Mbalula hasn't gazetted tweets on vehicle licence extension'

Local

SANParks rangers accused of assaulting elderly couple on Scarborough Beach

Local Politics

Helderstroom Prison in Calendon on lockdown after Covid-19 spreads among inmates

Local

CoCT security directorate lost 5 staff members to COVID-19 in a week

8 January 2021 5:37 PM

2020 ties 2016 as hottest year on record

8 January 2021 5:33 PM

DBE ‘extremely impressed’ with progress at matric exam marking centres

8 January 2021 5:32 PM

